NBA Season 2020-21: Top 5 active players who are yet to reach the playoffs

With just over a month left before the 2020-21 NBA Playoffs begin, multiple teams have emerged as genuine title contenders ahead of the postseason.

But of all the teams, defending champions LA Lakers, their city rivals LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites to win the title. Led by LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant, respectively, these three teams have deep rosters capable of going all the way this season.

Apart from the embarrassment of riches in terms of personnel, it's James, Leonard and Durant's ability to up their game in the playoffs that sets these teams apart from the rest of the competition. The trio have accounted for eight of the last nine NBA Finals MVP awards and are among the frontrunners to win the coveted prize at the end of this season as well.

While James, Leonard and Durant have built a legacy in the playoffs, a few of the NBA's rising stars have failed to even make it past the regular season so far.

Best active NBA players who are yet to reach the playoffs

The 2020-21 NBA playoffs are set to begin around May 22nd and several stars will be making their playoff debuts this season.

The current campaign has seen many surprise playoff contenders emerge. More than one player listed below will likely go on a good playoff run with their teams this postseason.

Without further ado, let's look at some of the best NBA stars who have failed to make the playoffs so far.

#5 - Brandon Ingram

The New Orleans Pelicans are currently 11th in the NBA's Western Conference standings but have a decent chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

If they do make it to the postseason, it will be Brandon Ingram's first career playoff appearance.

Brandon Ingram has been in terrific form for the New Orleans Pelicans

Ingram is producing what is marginally his best shooting season and is averaging 23.7 points along with five rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

He has recently returned from an injury and will be looking to help his side get back into form. Doing so should be enough to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to the play-in tournament, at the very least.

#4 - De’Aaron Fox

The Sacramento Kings are another team in the hunt to make it past the regular season from the Western Conference.

Point guard De’Aaron Fox has carried his team and is producing the best scoring season of his career. Apart from leading his team in points and assists per game, Fox is also averaging 1.4 steals and has come up clutch multiple times for his team.

De'Aaron Fox got this to go 💪



Up to 37.1 FPTS

The Sacramento Kings are in the middle of a difficult run of fixtures and will need De’Aaron Fox to be at his best in the coming months as well.

A decent run should lead the Sacramento Kings into the play-in tournament. While entirely possible, much will have to change for a team that currently has the worst defense in the NBA.

#3 - Trae Young

Point guard Trae Young is having a sensational season with the Atlanta Hawks. The 2020 NBA All-Star was unlucky to miss out this time around but will be happy to register what will be his first-ever appearance in the playoffs.

The Atlanta Hawks have assembled their best roster in years with a young and talented core that includes the likes of John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish as well.

Trae Young tonight:



42 PTS

8 REB

9 AST

15-25 FG



The Hawks are 4th in the East.

They are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference and will only be looking at the current season as a potential stepping stone to becoming title contenders next season. With Trae Young leading the way, the Atlanta Hawks are perfectly capable of springing surprises this time around as well.

#2 - Zach LaVine

The new-look Chicago Bulls are well on their way to sneaking into the playoffs this season. They added Nikola Vucevic and Daniel Theis at the trade deadline along with further depth to their roster and are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Zach LaVine will be hoping to guide the Chicago Bulls to the playoffs.

All through the season, Zach LaVine has been in blistering form and is producing his best season for points, assists and rebounds per game.

He has emerged as one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA and is coming fresh off his career-high score of 50 points against the Atlanta Hawks, which came in a losing cause.

#1 - Devin Booker

While other players on this list are only in contention to make the playoffs for the first time in their careers, Devin Booker's place in the postseason come May is a certainty.

The Phoenix Suns have seen a huge transformation in fortunes since the arrival of Chris Paul and are currently second in the Western Conference record.

Devin Booker 😤

20 PTS & this dunk in the 1st half

Booker, now in his sixth season in the NBA, will be making his playoff debut this season provided he remains injury-free. He is averaging more than 26 points per game and was voted an All-Star for the second season running.

The season is set to get even better for Booker as he prepares for his first taste of the NBA Playoffs this season.