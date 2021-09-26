Top 5 active NBA veterans yet to win a championship

The NBA has seen some of the best players compete against each other over the years. The likes of legends like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Stephen Curry have been some of the most influential players in the league's history. They have won all laurels galore to cement their places as the best players in the game.

However, the modern game has seen a few other players who have made a huge impact. But an NBA championship has eluded them. On that note, here's a look at the top five active players yet to win a championship:

#5 Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony was drafted as the third overall pick in the 2003 draft. He put up tremendous numbers in the rookie season, and found himself in the All-Rookie first team. Melo averaged 21 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game to put the world at notice.

After succeeding in Denver, Melo moved to the New York Knicks, and produced some classic performances at the Madison Square Garden. He then moved to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but, things didn't work out during his lone season there.

Carmelo Anthony moved on to the Houston Rockets in 2018. However, they waived him off after just ten games. That was one of the lowest moments of his career, but the ten-time All-Star rose like a Phoenix, and found himself a home in Portland. He came off the bench for them, putting up some incredible performances to silence his doubters.

After 19 years in the league, Melo is now excited to join forces with his best friend, LeBron James. The 37-year-old is currently ranked tenth in the NBA's all-time scoring list. However, with the Lakers, he could climb further up the list.

But Melo's main goal this season is to win the NBA championship. After doing it all in the league, he is now determined to get his first ring, which could make him one of the bonafide legends of the NBA.

#4 Paul George

Paul George was picked tenth overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 2010 draft. He had decent numbers in his rookie season, helping him get into the All-Rookie Second Team. However, his career took off during the 2012-13 season. He averaged 17.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game to be awarded the NBA's Most Improved Player.

He also showed up big for the Pacers in the playoffs. George was an instrumental figure that led the team to the Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. He averaged 19.2 points per game, making things extremely difficult for LeBron James and the Heat. George's brilliance continued into the following season too, as the Pacers once again squared up against the Heat in the Conference Finals.

PG averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in the 2013-14 playoffs. However, his brilliance was not enough to stop the Heat, as they made their way past the Pacers in six games to reach the NBA finals. After six years in Indiana, George moved to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018 to team up with Russell Westbrook.

Although George was sensational in both years, OKC failed to make it past the first round of the playoffs. He then decided to take his talents to the Los Angeles Clippers. After putting up a good regular-season campaign, George was all set to carry the stacked Clippers team to the Finals.

However, things didn't work well for him there, as he failed to deliver any big performances, which culminated in their exit in the second round. PG then made a strong comeback the following season. He was named an All-Star for the seventh time in his career, and once again starred for the Clippers, helping them finish fourth in the West.

George had some big performances in the NBA playoffs that led the Clippers to their first-ever Conference Finals in franchise history. Kawhi Leonard's absence didn't seem to hurt the Clippers as much as it was expected to, as PG fired on all cylinders.

Although the Clippers crashed out in the Conference Finals, Georges' performances were appreciated by all. Regarded as one of the best two-way players in the league, Paul George has everything to his name except an NBA championship. His stint with the Clippers looks promising, and if things go right, PG could end his career with an NBA championship.

