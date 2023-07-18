Top 5 active oldest NBA player as on 19th July 2023: Players, age, team and more

Being the oldest NBA player isn't an easy task as it puts a toll on the bodies of the athletes who decide to still be active contributors in the league. With many young players getting the attention, there are still old players who deserve recognition for the work they've done in the association.

So far, there have been no announcements of players retiring. Here are the oldest players in the NBA right now.

#5, Taj Gibson, 38 years old

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards

Taj Gibson has played in the NBA since the 2009-10 season when he was a consistent backup big man for the Chicago Bulls. Throughout his career, he's mostly recognized for his time with the Bulls as the backup for Carlos Boozer.

Now, he's an ageless veteran who can provide energy from inside the paint and can knock down the occasional mid-range jump shot.

#4, Chris Paul, 38 years old

Staying true to how he plays, Chris Paul has consistently made valuable contributions to his teams. Now at 38 years of age, he's one of the oldest NBA players. But his age shouldn't fool anyone as he's been a great player his entire career.

Now, he's looking to win his first ring with the Golden State Warriors after he was traded for Jordan Poole.

#3, P.J. Tucker, 38 years old

Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker

There are a lot of things that are surprising when it comes to P.J. Tucker. He's one of the league's oldest players and he's an undersized forward, but he still provides a lot for any team. Despite his obvious disadvantages, Tucker has made a career out of them and solidified his name as one of the NBA's best role players.

Tucker may be one of the oldest players, but he can bring a lot to the table.

#2, LeBron James, 38 years old

LeBron James

Fresh off his 20th season in the league, LeBron James is still going strong after all these years. James has been outstanding for a player who's played for 20 years. Despite that time span, he's made the most out of it.

He's poised to make an impact in his 21st season in the NBA in October.

#1, Andre Iguodola, 39 years old

The title for the oldest active NBA player goes to Andre Iguodola, who's been in the league since the 2004-05 season. Before the start of last season, he made it known that it was going to be his final year. However, he still hasn't made an announcement about his retirement.

With CP3 now with the Warriors, Iggy could change his mind and return for another season.

