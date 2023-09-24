Top 5 Africa-born NBA players going into 2023-24 season

African-born players have steadily made their presence felt in the NBA in the last few years with no signs of slowing down. Some have gone on to become outright superstars, while some have consistently built up their standings to become noted players.

Here are five top Africa-born players going into the 2023-24 NBA season:

#1 Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers/Cameroon)

Undeniably the biggest African-born player rostered in the NBA at the moment, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers enters the 2023-24 season fresh from an MVP campaign.

The seven-year veteran was adjudged league MVP last season, where he averaged career-highs of 33.1 points and 4.2 assists to go along with 10.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and a steal per game.

With him leading, the Sixers finished with a 54-28 record, third in the Eastern Conference. They reached the conference semifinals before bowing to Boston in seven games.

The Sixers have a new coach in Nick Nurse for the upcoming season, but Cameroon-born Embiid remains as the focal point of their attack.

#2 Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors/Cameroon)

Forward Pascal Siakam of Cameroon remains a Raptor heading into the 2023-24 season despite rumors linking him to a trade that would send him to Atlanta in the past months.

The two-time NBA All-Star had a solid season last time around, posting 24.2 points and 5.8 assists, both career-highs, with 7.8 rebounds. Toronto, though, struggled, falling short in the play-in tournament.

Siakam is one only of two players, the other one is OG Anunoby, left from the Raptors’ 2019 NBA champion squad, with coach Nick Nurse leaving the team after last season. But he remains to be a key cog as the North regroups under new pencil-pusher Darko Rajakovic.

#3 Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors/Congo)

NBA G-League standout Jonathan Kuminga has steadily woven his way to the rotation of the Warriors in each of his first two seasons in the NBA.

With more playing time last season, he padded his numbers to career-highs of 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He played a key role, especially when starter Andrew Wiggins had to sit out games for personal reasons last year.

In the upcoming season, Congolese Kuminga will continue to be a key piece for Golden State off the bench, possibly joining forces with new guy and future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul.

#4 Josh Okogie (Phoenix Suns/Nigeria)

Nigerian Josh Okogie had it steady in his first year with the Phoenix Suns in the 2022-23 season.

He played 72 regular season games, averaging 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, and 10 more in the playoffs, where he was tasked to provide in-between all-important plays on both ends of the court in support of the team’s big guns, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Paul.

He is set to revisit that role this season as they continue to be loaded with Bradley Beal replacing Paul in the Suns’ big three.

#5 Bol Bol (Phoenix Suns/Sudan)

Sudanese Bol Bol had a roller-coaster season last time around with the Orlando Magic but still performed generally well.

In 70 games with the Magic, he posted career numbers of 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. Interestingly, he was waived by the team in July.

No sooner after being released, he signed a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, where he has the potential to be further spotlighted as backup for resident center DeAndre Ayton.