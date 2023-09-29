Top 5 available free agents as NBA media day approaches

The NBA media day marks the start of the 2023-24 season. While there were some blockbuster moves in the summer, along with some smart trades and extensions that went down over the course of the offseason, there are still a few free agents to choose from for franchises to bolster their rosters ahead of the start of the new edition.

The media day is set to start on October 2, and the New Orleans Pelicans get things underway on the day before their preseason tip-off against the Orlando Magic on October 10. Ahead of the much-awaited date, here are some of the marquee free agents who are still up for grabs:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 available NBA free agents ahead of NBA media day

#5. Will Barton

In his 16 games for the Toronto Raptors last season, Will Barton averaged 4.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. Barton's catch-and-shoot and his shots off the dribble make him a valuable asset for teams that need some spark coming off the bench.

His defense leaves a lot to be desired, but Barton is a steal for young teams that need some experience in their ranks.

#4. T.J. Warren

Before going down with an injury that sidelined me for the majority of the 2021-22 season, and subsequently dimmed the explosiveness and athleticism, T.J. Warren was a force for the Phoenix Suns and the Indiana Pacers.

This past season, he averaged 7.5 PPG, 2.9 RPG, and 1.0 APG for the Suns in 16 games, and while his numbers don't do a lot of justice to what he brings to the table, the forward is still a reliable player who can get shoot off the dribble, an adept mid-range shooter, and comes with the ability to drill three-pointers at a good pace.

#3. Kendrick Nunn

Kendrick Nunn spent much of his time rehabilitating during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers and was traded to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Kendrick Nunn is one of the versatile guards available in free agency

This past season, Nunn averaged 7.5 PPG, 1.7 RPG, and 1.8 APG for the Wizards and is one of the few players known for crossovers and his mid-range shooting.

#2. John Wall

A seasoned veteran who despite his injury concerns proved to be a pass-first guard and first-class floor general. John Wall's stint with the Los Angeles Clippers ended halfway through the season, but the NBA star still has what it takes to be an effective player on any team's second unit.

The previous season saw him average 11.4 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 5.2 APG, and the five-time NBA All-Star will be an asset if he's picked over the course of the season.

#1. Cameron Payne

Cameron Payne is one of those guards with a pesky defense and ample playoff experience. For teams that are looking to be legitimate playoff contenders, say the Chicago Bulls, Payne is a serviceable guard who with good minutes gives out decent performances.

Cameron Payne is a serviceable guard who can be an impact player for contending teams

A perfect utility player, Payne averaged 10.3 PPG, 2.2 RPG, and 4.5 APG last season for the Suns.