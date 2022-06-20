Listing the 5 best backup bigs available in free agency during the NBA offseason

The 2022 NBA season is finally over and it's time for offseason and free agency action. The NBA draft is just a couple of days away, and some teams have already made trades.

Many free agents will be looking for a new team to sign with this summer as well, and some of them could be amazing contributors.

This year's NBA free agency doesn't have many big-name players who could turn a franchise around. However, many of the available players will be perfect for bench roles.

In this article, we will list five of the best backup bigs that are available in 2022 NBA free agency.

5 of the best available backup big men available in free agency

Nic Claxton (Restricted Free Agent)

Nic Claxton has spent his entire three-year NBA career with the Brooklyn Nets and has improved in each of those years.

Claxton is a great rebounder and shot blocker, plus he can score from the inside too. Even though he has no outside shot and his career free throw percentage is horrible (53.9%), he could be a valuable player for any NBA team.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral CLAXTON DUNK ON GIANNIS



CLAXTON DUNK ON GIANNIS https://t.co/ujl65yYeDt

The best part? The restricted free agent is only 23. If he keeps improving the way he's been improving, he could become one of the best big men in the league.

Mitchell Robinson (Unrestricted Free Agent)

Mitchell Robinson started most of his games with the New York Knicks last season. However, the team that signs him in free agency could use him as a backup big.

Robinson is one of the best shot blockers in the league and also one of the most efficient inside scorers. He has improved his rebounding each year he's been in the league and will most likely develop even more considering he's only 24.

Mitchell Robinson could have a lot of suitors. (Image via Getty Images)

However, as amazing as Robinson is, he just hasn't been able to take a big leap yet. Next season could be his breakout year, but if not, he can always be a serviceable big man.

Even though the Knicks have his Bird Rights, Robinson may end up leaving them for another team in free agency.

Bobby Portis (Player Option)

Back in 2020 NBA free agency, the Milwaukee Bucks signed Bobby Portis. This turned out to be an amazing move as the big man helped them win a championship.

Now, Portis could be a free agent again. Last year, the big man signed a two-year contract with the Bucks with a Player Option in the second year. If he exercises it, he will be paid $4.5 million next season.

The 27-year-old big man averaged a career-high 14.6 points per game last season. He also set his best career mark in rebounding with 9.1 boards per game and blocking with 0.7 per game.

The 2021 NBA champion also has a reliable jump shot, which is very important in today's NBA. Considering that he loves the city, we can expect him to stay in Milwaukee for at least another year before testing free agency.

Andre Drummond (Unrestricted Free Agent)

Another Brooklyn Nets big man will enter free agency this year. Andre Drummond, one of the most talented rebounders the league has ever seen, could sign with another team after a few months in Brooklyn.

Drummond averaged 11.8 points and 10.3 rebounds with the Nets last season, but he was almost unplayable in the postseason.

Andre Drummond might leave the Nets this summer. (Image via Getty Images)

Since February 2020, Drummond has been on five different NBA teams. It won't be surprising if he changes scenery once again during the upcoming free agency period.

Despite being an incredible rebounder, Drummond's offensive skills limit him from becoming a star player. However, there are many teams that could use his glass-cleaning skills and would be willing to pay for them.

Montrezl Harrell (Unrestricted Free Agent) is the best backup big in this year's free agency

Montrezl Harrell won the Sixth Man of the Year award two years ago and is still one of the most productive bench players in the league.

Harrell averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season while playing for the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets. He was also one of the most efficient scorers as he converted 64.5% of his shots.

The 28-year-old big man could get a big contract in this year's free agency. He was paid less than $10 million last season and there is no doubt that his market value is higher than that.

My Mixtapez @mymixtapez NBA player Montrezl Harrell has been charged with drug trafficking after cops say they found three pounds of weed in his car during a traffic stop in May and is now facing up to 5 years behind bars NBA player Montrezl Harrell has been charged with drug trafficking after cops say they found three pounds of weed in his car during a traffic stop in May and is now facing up to 5 years behind bars https://t.co/TSq1KhQnCu

Unfortunately, his off-court problems could prevent him from getting another big payday in the NBA.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far