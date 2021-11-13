Top 5 seasons where LeBron James had the most blocks of his career

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the best basketball players in the history of the game. He has all the accolades available in the NBA and is still looking for more in year 19. The four-time NBA champion has helped three franchises become relevant again by bringing them championships during his stint there.

His contributions at all ends of the floor have made him the legend that he is today. Many a time in his career, LeBron has single-handedly won games for his team by his sheer brilliance. The King's championship run with the Cavaliers was iconic, however, he also led the same team to the NBA Finals for four straight years.

Along with being an elite playmaker, LeBron is also one of the best defenders in the league. His iconic chase-down block on Andre Iguodala remains fresh in the eyes of every basketball fan. That play indicates how dedicated LeBron is to the defensive side of play.

Although shot-blocking is one of the most underrated aspects of his game, LeBron has shown multiple times that an easy dunk is not so easy when he is chasing you to block it. In today's article, we take a look at the five seasons of LeBron James' career where he had the most blocks.

#5 Miami Heat [2011-12 season]

PPG - 27.1, RPG - 7.9, APG - 6.2, BPG - 0.8

Miami Heat v Dallas Mavericks

The 2011-12 season was one of the best seasons of LeBron James' NBA career. After years of attempts, LeBron was finally successful in getting to the NBA championship that season. He had a massive impact on the way the Miami Heat were playing that year. The 36-year-old, ended the season with 27.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG and 6.2 APG to contribute on the offensive end.

Martin Brian Ansah @DaAnsahonSports



Exactly 24 yrs later 6/21/12

Last heat ring nba (67th) season



6/20/13 (37) points gm 7 The @MiamiHEAT 1st season they went (15)-(67) (52) games under (500) (1)(37) days after Pat Riley won 4th last ring with showtime on 6/21/88 108-105Exactly 24 yrs later 6/21/12 @KingJames 1st ring by (15) 121-106Last heat ring nba (67th) season6/20/13 (37) points gm 7 The @MiamiHEAT 1st season they went (15)-(67) (52) games under (500) (1)(37) days after Pat Riley won 4th last ring with showtime on 6/21/88 108-105Exactly 24 yrs later 6/21/12 @KingJames 1st ring by (15) 121-106 Last heat ring nba (67th) season 6/20/13 (37) points gm 7 https://t.co/NznDQ7F4VV

He also did a great job on defense, as he grabbed 1.9 steals per game and blocked 0.8 blocks per game. His contributions that season helped him become the MVP and also get into the All-Defensive First team.

#4 Miami Heat [2012-13 season]

PPG - 26.8, RPG - 8.0, APG - 7.3, BPG - 0.9

LeBron James of the Miami Heat v Sacramento Kings

By the time of the 2012-13 season, LeBron James was an NBA champion with the Miami Heat. He was awarded as the Finals MVP in their 2011-12 championship run, because of his brilliant performance in the playoffs. The following season, he continued performing well. He averaged 26.8 PPG and looked to be in great offensive flow that season.

LeBron also contributed on the defensive end as he ended the season averaging 0.9 blocks per game. His staggering performance that season helped him win the MVP honors. The King also was part of the all-defence team that season for his fantastic display with the Heat.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar