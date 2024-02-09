Top 5 buyout candidates for Golden State Warriors after quiet NBA trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors, similar to the LA Lakers, had a quiet 2024 NBA trade deadline. This is aside from opening up a roster spot for future acquisitions by trading away Cory Joseph to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick. The Warriors might be interested in a few players available in the buyout market.

Given the team's struggles this season, it could work in their favor to experiment with a roster piece acquisition from the buyout market. However, the Warriors should look into landing a player that best fits their needs while ensuring that this player can seamlessly fit the roster.

Golden State is in 11th place (24-25 record) in the Western Conference standings and has won six out of their last 10 games. The team ranks 11th offensively (117.6 rating) and 19th defensively (116.6 rating).

Top 5 buyout candidates for Golden State Warriors

5) Robin Lopez

Former Milwaukee Bucks center - Robin Lopez

Starting at number five on the list is Robin Lopez. The former Milwaukee Bucks center played 16 games this season, averaging 1.1 points (36.8% shooting, including 25.0% from 3-point range).

There's no denying that the Warriors can use more big men in their roster, given their height limitations. Given that Lopez is 35 years of age, he is still capable of providing quality backup center minutes.

4) Danuel House Jr.

Former Philadelphia 76ers forward - Danuel House

Listed fourth on the list is Danuel House Jr., who played 34 games this season with the Philadelphia 76ers. In those games he played, he averaged 4.2 points (44.8% shooting, including 30.0% from 3-point range).

House Jr. provides decent size at the frontcourt and can be used as a stretch four, similar to Dario Saric's role with the team. Warriors coach Steve Kerr can utilize a small-ball lineup with him and Saric at the frontcourt, maintaining decent spacing on the court.

3) Spencer Dinwiddie

Former Brooklyn Nets guard - Spencer Dinwiddie

There's no denying that the Warriors could use a quality backup point guard as the team awaits Chris Paul's return from a fractured left hand.

While Spencer Dinwiddie is not the same playmaker as Paul, he is still a capable scorer in the league with decent decision-making skills.

Before being traded to the Toronto Raptors, he averaged 12.6 points (39.1% shooting, 32.0% from 3-point range) and 6.0 assists in the 48 games for the Brooklyn Nets.

2) Victor Oladipo

Former Miami Heat guard - Victor Oladipo

Moving to second on the list is Victor Oladipo, who has not played a single game this season for the Miami Heat due to a patellar tendon injury. Acquiring him can be risky for Golden State, given his history with injuries. However, when healthy, he remains a solid offensive contributor with his speed and slashing ability.

Last season, in 42 games, Oladipo averaged 10.7 ppg (39.7% shooting, including 33.0% from 3-point range) and 3.5 apg.

1) Marcus Morris Sr.

Former Philadelphia 76ers forward - Marcus Morris Sr.

Lastly, Marcus Morris Sr. can be a good move for the Warriors, given the skillset that he can provide for the team. He has the size and offensive capabilities that can fit well with the team while also not being required to do too much on the team.

In the 37 games, he put up 6.7 points (43.9% shooting, including 40.0% from 3-point range) and 2.9 rebounds per game for the Philadelphia 76ers this season.

