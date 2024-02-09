Top 5 buyout candidates for LA Lakers after standing pat at NBA trade deadline

Following a hectic 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, the LA Lakers decided to stand still by not making any major moves or roster tweaks. Given their struggles and inconsistencies this season, fans were expecting some form of trade done by the team to improve their winning chances. However, the team looks like they will take their chances in the buyout market for possible upgrades.

The quality of players available in the buyout market may differs from the ones available at the NBA trade deadline. However, there remains some standouts who can fit on the Lakers. With how the team is playing as of now, an added contributor wouldn't hurt to experiment with.

The LA Lakers are in ninth place (27-26 record) in the Western Conference standings, and have won six out of their last 10 games. They rank 20th offensively (113.6 rating) and 14th defensively (114.7 rating).

Top 5 buyout candidates for the LA Lakers to consider:

5) Danilo Gallinari

Former Washington Wizards forward - Danilo Gallinari

Starting at number five on the list is Danilo Gallinari. After missing an enitre season with the Boston Celtics in 2022-23 due to a torn ACL injury, he played 26 games with the Washington Wizards this year. The veteran forward was then traded to the Detroit Pistons alongside Mike Muscala in exchange for Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers and draft compensation.

At 35-years-old, Gallinari still has enough left in the tank to contribute to an NBA team. In his tenure with the Wizards, he averaged 7.0 points (43.5% FG, 31.3% 3P). The shooting numbers are down but if placed in an offensive system like the Lakers, he can help improve the team's spacing issues.

4) Marcus Morris Sr.

Former Philadelphia 76ers forward - Marcus Morris Sr.

Next up is Marcus Morris Sr., who can provide some size and scoring for the LA Lakers. In the 37 games with the Philadelphia 76ers, he averaged 6.7 PPG (43.9% FG, 40.0% 3P).

Despite some inconsistent outings, the Lakers could use an offensive-minded player at the power forward position in minutes where Anthony Davis needs to rest on the bench.

3) Otto Porter Jr.

Former Toronto Raptors forward - Otto Porter Jr.

Listed third is Otto Porter Jr.. He only played 15 games this season with the Toronto Raptors due to knee and foot issues, which also hampered him last season. In his limited action on the court, Porter Jr. put up 2.6 points (42.4% FG, 34.8% 3P).

He remains a capable scorer on the court when healthy, but would be a risky acquisition that the LA Lakers could look into.

2) Kyle Lowry

Former Miami Heat guard - Kyle Lowry

Coming in at number two on this list is 2019 NBA Champion Kyle Lowry. After three seasons with the Miami Heat, he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Terry Rozier. In the 37 games with the Heat this season, he averaged 8.2 points (42.6% FG, 38.5% 3P) and 4.0 assists per game.

Despite not being the same player that he was with the Raptors, Lowry remains a valuable roster piece given his veteran experience. If acquired by the LA Lakers, he can contribute as the point guard for the second unit.

1) Spencer Dinwiddie

Former Brooklyn Nets guard - Spencer Dinwiddie

Lastly, Spencer Dinwiddie takes the top spot after being traded to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Dennis Schroder. He previously played 48 games this season with the Brooklyn Nets. Averaging 12.6 points (39.1% FG, 32.0% 3P) and 6.0 assists per game.

His production on the court has gone down compared to his numbers last season, but is still a solid offensive playmaker. If placed on the LA Lakers, he won't be asked to do much at the offensive end given the players he'd be sharing the floor with. As a result. it could bring the best out of his game.

