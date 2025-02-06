Top 5 buyout candidates still available as 2025 NBA trade deadline ends

Despite the NBA trade deadline having passed, player movement could continue since many big names could have their contracts bought out. Teams could use the buyout market to strengthen their squad. Numerous clubs might benefit by adding players from the buyout market.

Let's take a look at the five best candidates in the current buyout market.

Top 5 buyout candidates following the end of the NBA trade deadline

Lonnie Walker IV hasn't played in the league since he suited up for the Brooklyn Nets last season. The guard currently plays for Žalgiris Kaunas, a team in the Lithuanian Basketball League. However, NBA Insider Marc Stein reported on Thursday that Walker could make a comeback to the league.

According to Stein, the guard has an escape clause in his contract with the EuroLeague until February 18.

In December 2024, it was reported that teams like the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have interest in acquiring Walker. The guard averaged 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists through his six years in the league.

#4 Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown started the season with the Toronto Raptors. He's still a solid role player who can produce well on both ends. However, he was part of the deal that sent Brandon Ingram to Toronto.

Now, Brown is with the New Orleans Pelicans, ranked last in the West. The two-way guard is earning $23 million this season and could be bought out by the team as he doesn't fit their timeline. Teams like the Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers could use an all-around player who has championship experience and they could target Brown who won a ring in 2023.

#3 Khris Middleton

After close to 12 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Khris Middleton's time with Milwaukee came to an end after he was dealt to the Washington Wizards before the NBA trade deadline. Middleton has a $34 million player option for next season and being bought out could mean sacrificing that money. However, he's still a prime candidate in the buyout market.

The Memphis Grizzlies are the team expected to land the three-time All-Star. With his shooting and ability to defend well, he could help Ja Morant by giving him more space to drive to the rim.

Marcus Smart was traded to the Washington Wizards by the Memphis Grizzlies before the NBA trade deadline. The Wizards aren't a contending team and buying out Smart's contract is a big possibility for the team as they continue to develop their young talent and look into the future.

Additionally, the team already has Malcolm Brogdon, a veteran ball handler like Smart. If the remaining $41 million of his contract gets bought out, Smart could make a return to the Boston Celtics. The three-time All-Defensive player is also linked to organizations like the LA Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

#1 Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is in the final year of his five-year, $177 million contract. Given the Brooklyn Nets' 17-34 record so far this season, it's likely that the team will buyout Simmons's contract. Shams Charania of ESPN reported on Thursday that the Nets and the guard were negotiating a buyout.

According to Charania, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Clippers are among the teams likely to land the 6-foot-10 guard. Although he isn't the same player anymore, Simmons can still provide elite playmaking. In the past three seasons with the Nets, he's averaged 6.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

