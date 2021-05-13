Top 5 Buzzer-Beaters in NBA Playoffs History

There are few things greater in basketball than a buzzer-beater in the NBA playoffs. For some, it means dismay and disappointment, while for others it is ecstasy and jubilation.

On the second anniversary of Kawhi Leonard's iconic winner for the Toronto Raptors, we decided to take a look at the history of game-winners in the league.

Leonard's shot against the Philadelphia 76ers saw the Raptors through to the Eastern Conference Finals and gave them the momentum that pushed them to win the title that year.

Looking at 5 of the best Buzzer Beaters in NBA Playoffs history

Although our top 5 list is up for debate, all NBA fans can agree that there is something special and indescribable about a buzzer-beater, particularly when it comes in the playoffs. Our selections were chosen from a vast collection, though represent some of the hardest shots technically in NBA Finals history.

Without further ado, let's dive into the top 5 buzzer beats of the NBA playoffs.

#5 Jerry West vs New York Knicks

Jerry West with Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge

LA Lakers fans will be wondering if they could have had yet another banner hanging from the rafters had the three-point scoring system been in play in 1970. Hall of Famer Jerry West will also feel aggrieved.

In their NBA Finals matchup against the New York Knicks, the LA Lakers were down by two points in the closing seconds. After rapidly inbounding the ball, West took advantage of the commotion to dribble up to the center circle before launching a half-court shot. West's hopeful heave swished through the net and took the game into overtime.

Although the Lakers ultimately went on to lose the series, this effort has to go down as one of the greatest buzzer beaters of all time.

#4 John Stockton vs Houston Rockets

Long before the success the Utah Jazz are currently enjoying in the NBA, they had an even greater side led by Hall of Famers John Stockton and Karl Malone.

In game six of their Western Conference semi-final series against the Houston Rockets in 1997, the score was evenly matched at 100 points apiece with 2.8 seconds left on the clock.

Although he was known throughout his career as one of the most elite passers the game has ever seen, Stockton was also one of the most efficient shooters in the game. In the 1996-97 season, the point guard shot at 54% from the field and 42% from downtown.

So it was unsurprising that the Jazz were happy to get the ball to him from the inbound pass. Having shaken his defender, Stockton stepped into a wide-open three which he duly sunk to send the home crowd into delirium and the Rockets packing.

#3 Damian Lillard vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Portland Trail Blazers guard duo Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum

While this shot didn't make it into our top-2, Damian Lillard's walk-off three to sink the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019 is still one of the most iconic buzzer beaters in NBA history.

No stranger to a buzzer-beater in the playoffs, having done so in 2014, Lillard's 37-foot three-pointer was extraordinary, even by his standards.

With Portland up 3-1 in the series and the chance to take home the win on home court, Lillard sized up the much bigger Paul George before launching his long-range effort. A quick step-back helped Lillard create the space to shoot the ball over a towering George and send the Thunder packing home.

"The series was over. I was just waving goodbye to them."



1 year ago today, Damian Lillard had 50 PTS and this insane game-winning three vs OKC.pic.twitter.com/TyfGiFKouY — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 23, 2020

What made this buzzer-beater even more memorable for NBA fans was the fact that Lillard even took the time to wave the Thunder players goodbye as he was swarmed by his teammates.

It was a cold-blooded gesture that George and the rest of the OKC team did not take kindly to. But for entertainment value, Lillard's shot is right up there with the best.

#2 Michael Jordan vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Michael Jordan shoots a free-throw for the Chicago Bulls

There's no way we could get through a top-5 without including Michael Jordan.

In only his fifth season in the league in 1989, Jordan was already showcasing his outstanding talent. He led the league in points (32.5) and minutes played that year (40.2), yet still had enough left in the tank to sink the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

With only three seconds left on the clock and the Cavs up by one point, MJ produced one of the most iconic playoff moments. Catching an inbound pass, Jordan dribbled to the top of the free-throw line, hung in the air allowing his defender Craig Ehlo to fly past him before sinking the jumper.

On this day in 1989, Michael Jordan hit "The Shot" to win Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.



Via: @NBA pic.twitter.com/zfRekXKmpY — Religion of Sports (@religionofsport) May 7, 2021

Although the Bulls and Jordan would not win their first title together until two years later, this shot still goes down in NBA history as one of the great playoff moments.

#1 Kawhi Leonard vs Philadelphia 76ers

Kawhi Leonard was frequently double-teamed in the 2019 NBA playoffs

Just pipping Jordan to the top playoff buzzer-beater of all-time is Kawhi Leonard. This is due to the difficulty of his shot and the suspense in which every Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers fans were left in as his long-range 2-pointer dropped in.

Leonard was pivotal to the Raptors' success all year during the 2018-19 season as he led them to the second-best record in the East. Coming into the playoffs, they were matched up against the Orlando Magic, who they strolled past in five games with Leonard averaging over 27 points and six rebounds.

In the semi-finals, they were pitted against a much stronger Philadelphia 76ers team with Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons. After losing the second game at home, the Raptors stole a game back on the road in Game 4 before the season was tied 3-3 going into a game 7 in Toronto.

Leonard had once again had been utterly dominant throughout the series, averaging 34.7 points, which included two 40+ point performances. However, he saved the best until last when with just over four seconds to go on the shot clock and the game tied, he did the unthinkable.

The forward dribbled the ball into what seemed like a dead-end over by his side's bench and then shot a hail-mary 2-pointer that bounced tantalizingly around the rim four times before dropping in.

“GAME. SERIES. TORONTO HAS WON.”



Two years ago today, Kawhi Leonard called series vs. the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/sT9CyaOAPV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 12, 2021

What made this buzzer-beater so unbelievable was the fact Leonard had Simmons then Embiid guarding him, who are no slouches on defense.

Leonard's raw emotions were a joy to see for most NBA fans (except Philly's) especially for someone who is usually quite stoic in his expressions.