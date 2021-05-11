Top 5 candidates to win the 2020-21 NBA Executive of the Year award

"Players and coaches don't win championships; organizations win NBA championships," the Chicago Bulls' former GM Jerome Krause once said.

A great front office can put an NBA team on a Championship-winning course by putting together good pieces on the roster. The team would still need to go out and perform on the court, but their chances of success increase when their front office brings in quality players.

Candidates to win the 2021 NBA Executive of the Year award

The Phoenix Suns have the best record in the NBA, and @Suns GM James Jones believes they have what it takes to win a championship this year.@RexChapman and @MrJoshHopkins sat down with Jones for an hour-long interview. WATCH: https://t.co/uFiD4W46yE pic.twitter.com/EPiHncCB51 — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) May 5, 2021

In the 2020-21 NBA season, some teams that underwhelmed last season made the right moves and could appear in the playoffs this year. Others focused on making astute draft picks, which is commendable too.

On that note, let's have a look at five candidates (general managers) for this season's NBA Executive of the Year award.

#5 Travis Schlenk - Atlanta Hawks

Travis Schlenk has been the Atlanta Hawks' general manager since May 25th, 2017. The Hawks had a great NBA Free Agency 2020, as Schlenk brought in Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, Kris Dunn and Rajon Rondo, who was later traded for Lou Williams.

Pairing a sniper like Bogdanovic and other great, veteran pieces with their young core of Trae Young and John Collins have paid rich dividends for the Atlanta Hawks. Schlenk also made a head-coaching change after the team endured a 14-20 start under Lloyd Pierce.

With Nate McMillan at their helm, the Atlanta Hawks have gone 24-11. They are fifth in the Eastern Conference (38-31 record) and are looking good to make the 2021 NBA playoffs.

#4 Sam Presti - OKC Thunder

Steven Adams and General Manager Sam Presti of the OKC Thunder

Sam Presti went into full rebuild mode in the 2020-21 NBA season after the OKC Thunder made the Playoffs in 2019-20. Presti commenced the team's reconstruction with Chris Paul's trade to the Phoenix Suns, a move that helped bring in loads of draft picks.

Presti then traded Steven Adams to the New Orleans Pelicans before signing and trading Danilo Gallinari to the Atlanta Hawks. He also offloaded Dennis Schroder to the LA Lakers and received Danny Green, who was sent to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The OKC Thunder will have 34 draft picks in the next seven editions of the NBA Draft, which could go a long way in building a good team for the future. Not all draft picks flourish in the NBA. But Presti has picked up the likes of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Serge Ibaka, Eric Bledsoe and a few more over the years.

#3 Sean Marks - Brooklyn Nets

Sam Marks (Photo Credit: Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the strong favorites for the 2020-21 NBA championship. Even though chemistry might be an issue for the team, the team has done well despite injuries to their superstars.

After pairing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last year, the Nets made a trade for former MVP James Harden in January this year to form one of the most fearest big 3s in league history.

The Nets' GM Sean Marks also added veterans Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge to address the team's issues in the paint; Aldridge, though, retired due to a heart condition.

Marks also signed Steve Nash to be the team's head coach this season, who has led the Brooklyn Nets to a creditable second in the Eastern Conference.

Durant and Harden have missed a considerable amount of games this season because of injuries; the 'Big Three' hasn't played enough games together. Nevertheless, Marks has played his part in making the Nets heavy favorites in the East.

Marks also signed Jeff Green before the 2020-21 NBA season started and secured Joe Harris' future with the Nets by offering him a four-year, $72-million deal.

#2 Leon Rose - New York Knicks

Leon Rose of the New York Knicks.

With the New York Knicks looking good to make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 NBA season, GM Leon Rose deserves some credit for that.

Rose, who has been the Knicks' GM since March 2nd, 2020, made his first move to resurrect the team's fortunes by appointing Tom Thibodeau as the new head coach. In a three-team deal following the 2020 NBA Draft, Rose acquired Immanuel Quickley from the OKC Thunder; Quickley has performed well this season.

The Knicks also traded for Derrick Rose on February 8th, who has turned out to be a great addition for a young team fighting for a place in the NBA Playoffs. So far, he has not made any scintillating moves as the Knicks' GM, but hiring Thibodeau has paid rich dividends this campaign.

#1 James Jones - Phoenix Suns

Suns' GM James Jones and coach Monty Williams (Photo Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic)

After the Phoenix Suns made a lot of noise in the NBA bubble in Orlando last year, going 8-0, GM James Jones acquired Chris Paul and added veteran leadership to a locker room where the best player is only 24 years old.

Paul's arrival has been huge for the team, as the Phoenix Suns are now second in the Western Conference and have gone 48-20 for the season. CP3 has been tipped by many analysts as a candidate for the 2020-21 NBA MVP award.

Jones also added veteran Jae Crowder to the mix before the season started, and Crowder has responded by performing well.

With the Suns making it to the playoffs for the first time since 2010, Jones is one of the prime candidates to win the NBA Executive of the Year award.