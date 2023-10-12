Top 5 centers based on 2023 NBA fantasy basketball projections

Looking ahead to the NBA fantasy basketball season, there are plenty of productive centers to choose from. Here are some of the top players at the position based on rankings for this year.

At one point, it looked as though the big man was fading away in the NBA. However, there's been a resurgence at the center position thanks to incredible talents like Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns.

With the start of the season just two weeks away, it's time to break down the fantasy rankings of centers in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 centers in NBA fantasy basketball for the 2023-24 season:

5) Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

Rounding out the projected top five centers in NBA fantasy basketball this year is Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls. The former All-Star is coming off a season where he averaged 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

As a center that does a little bit of everything, Vucevic is a great pick for fantasy basketball. On top of that, he is a double-double machine. The 32-year-old has averaged doouble-digit points and rebounds for the last five seasons.

4) Anthony Davis, LA Lakers

Next up on the list is one of the best two-way centers in the game today, Anthony Davis. Even with his health concerns, the LA Lakers star is still one of the top players in the league at his position.

Last season, Davis averaged 25.9 points and 12.5 rebounds. Along with these impressive numbers, he also averaged over one steal and two blocks per game. From a fantasy basketball perspective, he is a player that provides production in almost every category.

3) Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis is coming off his best season as a pro, which lands him in the top three centers for NBA fantasy basketball this year. In 79 games, he posted averages of 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

Similar to Vucevic, Sabonis is a double-double machine that gives a little bit of everything in terms of production. As the hub of the high-powered Kings' offense, Sabonis is likely to maintain this level of production in 2024.

2) Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Just missing the top spot is reigning MVP Joel Embiid. The Philadelphia 76ers center is one of the most dominant forces in the game, and continues to add to his game.

Alongside AD, Embiid is in the conversation for best two-way center in the game right now. He led the league in scoring at 33.6 points per game, and averaged over a steal and block per game. Embiid's defensive numbers will be something to watch this year with new head coach Nick Nurse entering the mix.

1) Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Coming it at No. 1 is one of the top overall players in NBA fantasy basketball, Nikola Jokic. The Denver Nuggets big fan is the per fit for fantasy with his impressive stat lines.

Never before has a center been a triple-double threat on a nightly basis. Jokic is an elite playmaker, which has turned him into one of the best offensive players arguably ever. In 69 games for the Nuggets last season, the two-time MVP averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists.