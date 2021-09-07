Top 5 centers heading into the 2021-22 NBA season

NBA big men are no longer towering figures dominating at the low post in offense and swatting shots at the rim in defense. Today's NBA big men have evolved, especially in the last few years.

It does not necessarily mean that ones from the past were better or more dominant; they were simply different. Today's centers have different skill sets from those of the past. Before you question if we are trying to put one era over the other, allow us to simply say that the greatest players of any era would've been great in other eras, but simply in different ways.

The three-point shot has taken over most offensive systems in the current NBA. Centers and power forwards have developed a penchant to go out and shoot from beyond the arc. Some big men have managed to master the shot. But others have not found ways to be effective in offenses not built for big men to dominate inside, apart from offensive rebounds at the rim.

Nevertheless, today's centers have a pretty high level. Even the reigning NBA MVP is a big man, and the second-place finisher in the MVP voting was also a dominant big man.

On that note, here are the five best centers heading into the 2021-22 NBA season. Without further ado, let's take a look.

#5 Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert (#27) of Team France and Utah Jazz dunks.

Rudy Gobert is one of the top centers in today's NBA. He is an old-school, conventional center among the elite. Gobert is a force inside in defense. He led the league in blocks per game once, and has three NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards to his name.

Gobert is not a skilled scorer, but he is efficient around the rim. His towering 7' 1'' frame has helped him record a career shooting percentage of 64.5%.

Last season, Gobert averaged 14.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and a career-high 2.7 blocks per game. That helped him win his third DPOY trophy in the last four seasons.

#4 Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo (#13) of Team United States

Bam Adebayo is not built like a conventional NBA center. But he is a versatile big man who can have an impact at both ends of the court, and is efficient.

The Miami Heat player has evolved greatly, especially in the last couple of seasons. He enters his fifth year in the NBA as one of the best, most skilled big men in the league.

He made his first All-Star appearance in 2020 and starred in the Heat's run to the 2020 NBA Finals. Bam put up 18.7 points (career-high), nine rebounds, 5.4 assists (career-high), 1.2 steals (career-high) and a block per game.

He has an efficient offensive game, making 57% of his shots and 79% of his free throws last year. Bam Adebayo is also an able defender who can guard big men and stay in front of smaller ball-handlers.

