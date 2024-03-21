Top 5 current players in NBA who emerged from G-League Ignite team ft. Jalen Green

The G-League Ignite team has reached its conclusion after the NBA confirmed that this will be the final season for the team. It was initially intended to be a developmental team for the G-League, but the decision has been made final for the team to be shut down after it was established in 2020.

Despite the short stint of the developmental team, there have been a few positives that it produced. Since it was launched, the team has been able to grow some of their players into NBA-caliber names. Overall, the G-League Ignite team got 10 players to be drafted into the league.

Also read: NBA Draft: G-League team Ignite lands top 2024 prospects Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 current players in NBA who emerged from G-League Ignite team

Below are the five best players to be drafted into the NBA who came from the G-League Ignite team.

Also read: Why Sidy Cissoko is the most underrated player in the 2023 NBA Draft: A closer look at the French forward's journey to G League Ignite team

#5 MarJon Beauchamp

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks

MarJon Beauchamp spent one season with the G-League Ignite team during the 2021-22 season. In his lone season, he impressed fans with how well he played, including the scouts. For someone to average 15.1 points in a season, many could see his potential in a professional setting.

But despite his play, he was drafted late in the first round back in 2022. The Milwaukee Bucks selected him with the 24th pick and he's been at the end of the bench for the team since then.

#4 Dyson Daniels

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers

Much like the other players on the list, Dyson Daniels spent one season with the team. The Australian forward impressed the crowd during his lone season with the team, despite only averaging 12 points.

When he declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans took a chance on him with the eighth pick. Daniels is now in his second season and has slightly increased his scoring.

#3 Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers v New York Knicks

Many have been disappointed with how Scoot Henderson has played in his rookie year. After the fanfare he received before getting drafted, his play has been somehow upsetting. But things could change as there are a few games left in the 2023-24 season.

His stint with the G-League Ignite was something to behold as his name was often mentioned alongside Victor Wembanyama. He played 25 games in his second and final year with the team.

#2 Jonathan Kuminga

Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga belonged in the first wave of players that the G-League Ignite team developed. He signed a one-year deal to play for the team and later declared for the NBA draft.

Kuminga was selected with the seventh pick in the 2021 draft where he became part of an ideal situation. The Golden State Warriors were simply taking a break from contending at the time and went right back to business, winning the 2022 NBA title.

#1 Jalen Green

Washington Wizards v Houston Rockets

The top spot belongs to Jalen Green as he was the highest-drafted player to come out of the developmental team. Green belongs in the same class as Kuminga, but scouts saw he had a higher ceiling.

The 6-foot-4 guard was selected second overall by the Houston Rockets. Since then, he's developed into one of the most explosive stars in the NBA. He even made the All-Rookie First Team.