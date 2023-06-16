Why Sidy Cissoko is the most underrated player in the 2023 NBA Draft: A closer look at the French forward's journey to G League Ignite

The path to the NBA is never the same, and Sidy Cissoko took the G League Ignite route. He is expected to be drafted late in the first round on June 22, but he's being touted as an underrated pick.

Wily general managers will be looking at the potential immense value that playing in the G League for a year had on Cissoko and keep him in mind. The G League Ignite is a developmental team based in Nevada that helps to prepare ttop basketball prospects for the NBA.

Clips of spectacular dunks and blocks by Cissoko have flooded Twitter, showcasing his offensive and defensive skills.

Cissoko has shown enough flashes that hint at his potential with the G League Ignite to intrigue NBA watchers. Could he be one of the under-the-radar picks that could explode later on in his career?

What is Sidy Cossko's value?

Sidy Cossoko is a French wing whose defensive ability is the most intriguing strength he has. He is aggressive when defending the perimeter and uses his size and strength efficiently when defending all types of opponents.

He attacks the rim well, and in an era of positionless basketball, he is versatile enough to play power forward and point guard. His passing is also sharp and inventive, being able to scan the floor and find teammates.

In the 2022-2023 season, Sidy Cossoko averaged 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 45.5%. He has gained a maturity that keeps him out of foul trouble, which when allied with his vertical speed and intensity, make him great on defense.

Cossoko is quick in transition both ways and plays with an intensity that makes him a nightmare opponent.

Of course, there are aspects of his game that could do with some work, including tightening his handle of the ball. Another issue is his inconsistent jump shot that will have GMs worried but is a skill that can be polished.

Sidy Cossoko has had a strong basketball education having played in the Spanish Basketball League's second division for Iraurgi Saski Baloia. In 2022, he played for France in the FIBA U18 European Championship and for the World Select Team in the 2022 Nike Hoop Summit.

Speculation has placed him as a possible Sacramento Kings pick alongside De'aron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, giving them an aggressive defender to stop shooters getting the space to sight and shoot.

