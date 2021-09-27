Top 5 defenders in the Western Conference entering the 2021-22 NBA season

The best analogy to define the two aspects of NBA, or basketball for that matter, would be to imagine it like a coin. While one side of the coin is offense, the other is defense. Without either, the game is incomplete. Any contending team has to fill their squad with a balance of strong offensive and defensive players.

Take the Brooklyn Nets, for example. In the 2020-21 NBA season, they had, without a doubt, the best offensive squad in the league. The presence of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the same team was enough to send shivers down any opponent's spine.

However, due to the lack of pure defensive players, the team could not stop the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks, with their strong defensive prowess, were able to turn the tables on the formidable Nets.

On that note, here's a look the top five defenders in the Western Conference. going into the 2021-22 NBA season:

#5 Paul George

Paul George is a relentless defender, who never gives up. The best example of his tenacity as a defender came in a Team USA exhibition match in 2014.

It was only an exhibition game between two squads comprising the best players from the States. But George was running up and down the court, chasing down attackers the entire game. He suffered a devastating injury in the match during one such chase attempt against Harden, though.

With the LA Clippers, PG13's role involves defending the wings, something he is good at it. He is capable of exerting pressure on attackers, pushing them to make tough shots and limiting their efficiency.

#4 Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green has remained a defensive force for much of the last decade. His role in the Dubs' five consecutive NBA Finals appearances is irrefutable. He was able to guard the likes of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, three lethal scorers.

Going into the 2021-22 NBA season, Green is still as relevant as he was in 2016. He defends not just the post, but the perimeter too. He is capable of guarding slashers and big men alike.

