Top 5 Defensive Player Of The Year candidates for the 2022-23 NBA season featuring Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert, and more 

The 2022-23 NBA season's Defensive Player of the Year ladder race is likely to be intense. Several possible candidates have returned from injury. Meanwhile, players who have come close to winning the prestigious silverware will be hoping to win the accolade this year.

Over the years, the traditional big men of the league have claimed the award. Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart changed that trend with some terrific performances after leading the franchise to the No. 1 spot in defensive ratings last season.

A few guards and forwards could be in the mix again, but early projections favor the power forwards and centers ahead of the opening night.

Top 5 candidates for Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2022-23 NBA season

The Defensive Player of the Year race could be tight this year. Some top candidates have struggled to stay healthy over the years, which has proved to be a stumbling block in their bid to claim the honors. Fans will be hoping these stars are healthy for long stretches, as that will spice things up in the DPOY ladder race in the final week.

Let's take a look at the early projections for the top five candidates for the 2022-23 NBA season's Defensive Player of the Year award.

#1 Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves' newly recruited All-Star center Rudy Gobert has become a perennial candidate in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year ladder race. He has won the award thrice in his career, with the last coming in the 2020-21 season.

The Timberwolves went all in to trade for Gobert this season. They desperately needed to shore up their defense. Gobert's presence allows that. It also enables players like Karl Anthony-Towns and Anthony Edwards to improve their game on that end, with an experienced star like Gobert anchoring the team's defense.

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews Rudy Gobert joined NBA Today to discuss DPOY: “If anybody else not named Rudy Gobert was doing what I do this year and having the impact that I have this year, they would be the frontrunner and it would be clear. … Why should I be penalized for being consistent year after year?” Rudy Gobert joined NBA Today to discuss DPOY: “If anybody else not named Rudy Gobert was doing what I do this year and having the impact that I have this year, they would be the frontrunner and it would be clear. … Why should I be penalized for being consistent year after year?” https://t.co/zR8u6ZDgbm

Rudy Gobert remains one of the best rim protectors and shot-blockers around the league, having averaged over two blocks per game for the last eight consecutive seasons. The 3x All-Star endured severe criticism this past season. He will be hoping to shut his doubters wrong by producing a stellar year and potentially reclaiming the Defensive Player of the Year.

#2 Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo is among the few players in the league who takes pride in being a defensive stalwart. The Miami Heat star has been open about his snub as a potential Defensive Player of the Year winner over the last few years. Adebayo can guard one through five.

Despite being comparatively undersized playing as a center, Adebayo has matched up efficiently against dominant bigs, making him a solid interior defender. He can also move quickly laterally, allowing him to guard smaller players on the perimeter. Not all bigs can excel at that.

Brendan Tobin @Brendan_Tobin Bam Adebayo on not being a DPOY finalist: It's disrespectful. I feel like I can do anything that two out of the three can do. I can't teach height. All three play on TV more than me. They get more exposure. No one wants to talk about us. Bam Adebayo on not being a DPOY finalist: It's disrespectful. I feel like I can do anything that two out of the three can do. I can't teach height. All three play on TV more than me. They get more exposure. No one wants to talk about us. https://t.co/bE7pVaZdjM

With the Heat losing a defensive wing like PJ Tucker this summer, Bam Adebayo may have to shoulder extra responsibility on the defensive end of the floor, especially against top teams. It could help him in his bid to win his maiden NBA DPOY award.

#3 Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is among the top defensive players in the NBA, who hasn't been able to stay healthy over the last two seasons. He came close to winning the award during his first year (2019-20) with the LA Lakers when he also won his first championship.

It was also AD's last healthy season. Davis has been a monster on the defensive end of the floor every time he has been in action in the past two years. The former No. 1 pick has faired well against players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. AD could've made a solid case to be one of the favorites to win the award.

The Laker Files @LakerFiles Anthony Davis is playing sensational tonight



His 3rd block of the game (2nd on Embiid) Anthony Davis is playing sensational tonight His 3rd block of the game (2nd on Embiid) https://t.co/TbL1EDZfQi

The Lakers have shown improvement defensively in their three preseason games under new coach Darvin Ham. With adequate support on the perimeter, Anthony Davis could excel more. He has also stated that he wants to be available for every game this year. AD has looked in tremendous shape, so if he can build on that, he wouldn't be too far from winning his first Defensive Player of the Year award.

#4 Robert Williams III

Robert Williams III was a vital cog in the Boston Celtics' rise to the top of the NBA last season. Williams averaged career-high 9.6 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. Williams has risen up the ranks within the Celtics and is expected to play an even more prominent role than last season.

The Athletic NBA



The Warriors: 13

Robert Williams III: 12



Time Lord has two swats at the half.



@SportsCenter

Blocks this series: The Warriors: 13, Robert Williams III: 12. Time Lord has two swats at the half.

That said, it will enable his chances at winning the 2022-23 NBA season's Defensive Player of the Year award. Williams has grown steadily with each year in the league. This will be his fifth season, so one can expect him to make massive strides and help the Celtics reclaim their No. 1 defensive rating.

#5 Giannis Antetokounmpo

The award's recipient in 2020, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is another perennial NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Arguably the best player in the league right now, Antetokounmpo has played at a high level on both ends of the floor. He continues to use his size and strength to gain an advantage over his opponents.

Antetokounmpo has averaged at least ten rebounds, a steal and a block over the last five seasons. Giannis has managed his workload on the defensive end of the floor in the past two years. However, he continues to step up for the team when needed, taking up the assignment of guarding the opposition's best players.

NBA @NBA



Check out his TOP 10 defensive plays from the 2021-22 SZN



#NBADefenseWeek | @Giannis_An34 The Greek Freak knows all about clamping down on defense!Check out his TOP 10 defensive plays from the 2021-22 SZN The Greek Freak knows all about clamping down on defense!Check out his TOP 10 defensive plays from the 2021-22 SZN 🔒#NBADefenseWeek | @Giannis_An34 https://t.co/LKVzJNsTC2

Giannis Antetokounmpo will hope to play on another level this year after failing to lead the Bucks to a championship last season. If he decides to go full throttle, another shot at winning the NBA DPOY and MVP awards together won't be far from his reach.

