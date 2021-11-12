Top 5 defensive teams in the 2021-22 NBA season in terms of Defensive Rating

The 2021-22 NBA season is close to finishing its first month of action and some teams have already shown that they are contenders to make it into the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Of course, one of the best habits a team can have in the NBA is a good, intense defense, and some units have excelled in that regard so far.

While a couple of teams have been surprising in both conferences, some of the preseason favorites have run into trouble. These troubles have been caused by on-court chemistry, off-court dramas or, simply, injuries.

While regular-season defense does not always translate to the situational defense needed in the NBA Playoffs, it is always a good sign for a team to have a reliable defense.

Five-best defensive teams in the 2021-22 NBA season according to Defensive Rating (DRtg)

In this article, we will give you the five-best teams in the NBA right now in terms of Defensive Rating. As we've mentioned in other articles before, the advanced stat was developed by Dean Oliver, author of the book Basketball on Paper and the definition is simple:

"For players and teams, it is points allowed per 100 possessions."

Different teams naturally play at different paces due to strategy or simply because of the style of players on the rosters. Consequently, rate statistics are a good way to measure the performance of each NBA team on both ends of the court with the same sample.

Without further ado, let us take a look.

#5 Utah Jazz

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks drives around Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz.

It isn't a surprise to see the Utah Jazz among the top defensive teams during an NBA regular season in recent years. Quin Snyder's team was fourth in Defensive Rating last year, allowing 108.3 points per 100 possessions, and is currently fifth in the NBA with a 104 DRtg.

Although the Jazz's defense is 29th in the league in terms of turnovers forced to rivals per 100 possessions, the defense has been good at protecting the rim. The Jazz are in the Top 10 in blocks per 100 possessions.

nba.com/jazz/news/utah… 📓| "Right now, we are not even worried about the offense, we just trying to worry about defense. Offense is what we do, that's it. … It's Utah basketball." 📓| "Right now, we are not even worried about the offense, we just trying to worry about defense. Offense is what we do, that's it. … It's Utah basketball."nba.com/jazz/news/utah…

Rudy Gobert, reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, is definitely Utah's best rim-protector and a big piece of what the team does defensively. Gobert is currently second in the NBA in Defensive Rating with 94.7.

The Utah Jazz are currently second in the Western Conference with an 8-3 record.

#4 Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets.

It is a surprise to see the Brooklyn Nets among the best defensive teams in the NBA. Of course, it is still early in the 2021-22 NBA season, but Steve Nash's squad has done a pretty good job defensively so far, according to advanced stats.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently fourth in Defensive Rating in the entire NBA, with 103.5 points allowed per 100 possessions, a big turnaround from the team's 113.8 from last year (23rd in the league).

The Brooklyn Nets have defended at the 3rd-best rate in the league since inserting both Bruce Brown and DeAndre’ Bembry into the lineup.



In my latest video, I went into what makes each of these players so special on defense.



LINK: 🚨 NEW VIDEO 🚨The Brooklyn Nets have defended at the 3rd-best rate in the league since inserting both Bruce Brown and DeAndre’ Bembry into the lineup.In my latest video, I went into what makes each of these players so special on defense.LINK: youtube.com/watch?v=-qnQZI… 🚨 NEW VIDEO 🚨The Brooklyn Nets have defended at the 3rd-best rate in the league since inserting both Bruce Brown and DeAndre’ Bembry into the lineup.In my latest video, I went into what makes each of these players so special on defense.LINK: youtube.com/watch?v=-qnQZI… https://t.co/CaPUa4M30v

Of course, the offense has also flipped since last year. The Brooklyn Nets had the best attack in the league last year, with a 118.3 Offensive Rating, but are currently 20th at 106.7 points scored per 100 possessions.

Despite the offense being rated that low, Kevin Durant's squad is 8-4 and is third in the East right now.

