Top 5 destinations for Naz Reid as reigning NBA 6th Man of the Year reported to test free agency

Minnesota Timberwolves fan-favorite big man Naz Reid could reportedly be on the move over the summer.

The reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year is earning $14 million this season, with a $15 million player option for next year. However, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer's Monday report, Reid is expected to decline his option "in search of a richer arrangement" in free agency.

The sixth-year player has taken his production to another level this season, recently stepping into a starting role with star forward Julius Randle (groin) sidelined. Across 11 starts, Reid is averaging 20.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 3-pointers per game, shooting 45.1%.

Between his floor-spacing ability and all-around offensive versatility for a frontcourt player, Reid is projected to be in high demand in free agency. However, with most teams facing salary-cap restrictions, he will likely need to head to a young squad for a sizable payday if he leaves Minnesota.

5 potential free agency destinations for Naz Reid if he leaves Timberwolves

#5 Charlotte Hornets

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid (Image Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images)

The Charlotte Hornets unsuccessfully attempted to ship center Mark Williams to the LA Lakers at the trade deadline, with their deal getting rescinded. If they try to move Williams again in the offseason, Reid could be a suitable replacement.

The undrafted big man would provide a much-needed boost to the Hornets' 29th-ranked offensive rating (107.3). Meanwhile, he could be a long-term building block alongside star point guard LaMelo Ball and sophomore forward Brandon Miller.

#4 Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris and Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid (Image Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

The Detroit Pistons have been one of the NBA's biggest surprises, boasting a 32-26 record after last season's league-worst 14-68 finish. Star guard Cade Cunningham has reached new heights as a No. 1 option in Year 4, thriving alongside a cast of outside shooting threats.

Reid could flourish feeding off Cunningham's playmaking and add to the Pistons' 3-point shooting prowess as they look to continue their Eastern Conference ascension.

#3 Chicago Bulls

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid and Chicago Bulls veteran center Nikola Vucevic (Image Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

The Chicago Bulls are rumored to be angling to move on from veteran center Nikola Vucevic. They already dealt star shooting guard Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings at the trade deadline, signaling their shift toward a rebuild.

Reid could be an ideal Vucevic replacement, replicating his stretch-five capabilities. Meanwhile, he would add to Chicago's young talent and upside alongside guards Josh Giddey and Coby White, and rookie forward Matas Buzelis.

#2 San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama and Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid (Image Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images)

The San Antonio Spurs' plans were derailed when star center Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) was ruled out for the remainder of the season. However, the first-time All-Star is expected to recover by the start of training camp.

Reid would mark another win-now addition alongside Wembanyama and star point guard De'Aaron Fox. His offensive creation next to Wembanyama in the frontcourt would likely fortify the Spurs' pursuit of their first playoff berth since 2019.

#1 Brooklyn Nets

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid and Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas (Image Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

According to Spotrac's Keith Smith, the Brooklyn Nets are the only team certain to enter the summer with cap space, projected at $54.8 million. While the franchise lacks a clear building block, Reid could be an attractive free-agency target to help it accumulate talent.

Reid could slot into a featured offensive role alongside forward Cameron Johnson and shooting guard Cam Thomas. His addition, combined with the Nets' 2025 first-round draft pick, could make the already feisty rebuilding team more competitive next season.

