Top 5 most dominant Houston Rockets power forward of all-time featuring Charles Barkley, Robert Horry and more

The San Diego Rockets, which later became the Houston Rockets, have been in the NBA since the late ‘60s. From the time they started competing, they employed several outstanding power forwards throughout their history.

The Rockets will forever be associated with Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon. Houston’s two championships came at the height of the big man’s career.

Olajuwon, though, also needed another frontcourt player to help him carry the team to those two championships. Robert Horry’s presence gave the Rockets another reliable player with formidable size, length and skills to keep defenses honest.

Doug Clawson @doug_clawson Hakeem Olajuwon scored 26,511 points with the Rockets, leading them to back-to-back titles while winning Finals MVP in 1994 and 1995.



He is the only player in league history to win MVP, Finals MVP and DPOY in the same season (1994)



In the mold of Horry, there have been power forwards in Houston’s history who have made an impact on the team.

Here are five of the best Houston Rockets power forwards of all time

#5 Otis Thorpe

Otis Thorpe was an unsung hero for the Houston Rockets in the early '90s.

The Houston Rockets made Hakeem Olajuwon the No. 1 pick of the NBA Draft. Seven rungs below him was a power forward named Otis Thorpe, who was drafted by the Kansas City Kings.

Thorpe played well for the Kings. He missed just five games in his first four seasons and became a borderline All-Star. The former Providence superstar averaged 15.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists during that span.

In 1988, he signed with the Houston Rockets for a chance to play alongside his draft mate Olajuwon. No one called them the “Twin Towers.” It was a moniker that fans used to call the Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson partnership.

HoopScoopBlog @Hoop_Scoop_Blog

#NBABDAY #Rockets Happy Birthday to the 1992 NBA All-Star, 1994 NBA champion, one of the most durable players in the NBA and the had the longest NBA career among Providence alumni, Otis Thorpe.

Thorpe, though, was elite as “The Dream’s” frontcourt buddy. The 6-foot-10 power forward made the All-Star team in 1992 when he averaged 17.3 PPG, 10.5 RPG and 3.0 APG.

In 1994, he played a crucial role in helping the Houston Rockets win a brutal seven-game series against the New York Knicks. Otis Thorpe went toe-to-toe against the Knicks’ bruising frontline of Patrick Ewing, Charles Smith, Charles Oakley and Anthony Mason.

#4 Ralph Sampson

Houston's "Twin Towers [Olajuwon L, Sampson R] terrorized opponents in the early '80s.

Ralph Sampson did not start as a power forward for the Houston Rockets in 1983. The 7-foot-4 superstar from Virginia manned the middle for the team. It was only after Hakeem Olajuwon’s arrival the following year that Sampson played the “four.”

Sampson took the NBA by storm. He was an All-Star in each of his first four seasons and won Rookie of the Year. Houston’s “Twin Tower” upset the LA Lakers in the Western Conference Finals in 1986 but lost to Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics in the championship round.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife The 7'4" Unicorn Ralph Sampson made his NBA debut OTD in 1983.



He averaged 21 PTS, 11.1 REB, 2.4 BLK as a rookie & made the All-Star team his first 4 seasons in the league.



If not for injuries that ruined his career, the Houston Rockets may have won a title in an era ruled by the Lakers and Celtics.

Injuries forced the Rockets to let go of Sampson. Replacing him in the lineup was the aforementioned Otis Thorpe.

# 3 Charles Barkley

Scottie Pippen [L] and Charles Barkley were once teammates with the Houston Rockets.

“Sir Charles” was nearing the tail-end of his career when he decided to chase a championship alongside Hakeem Olajuwon and Scottie Pippen in Houston. Charles Barkley was no longer the All-NBA power forward that won the MVP in 1993.

Barkley played for seasons with the Houston Rockets and averaged 16.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals. Despite injuries and age, “Chuck” still put up superb numbers from the power forward spot.

Basketball Forever @bballforever_ The Houston Rockets had Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley AND Scottie Pippen in 1998-99, and yet they still lost in the first round of the playoffs.

From 1996 to 1998, the Rockets, with Barkley and Olajuwon, lost to the team that went on to face and lost to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls. Houston was eliminated by the Seattle Supersonics in 1996 and the Utah Jazz in the next two seasons.

#2 Robert Horry

Robert Horry won the first of his seven NBA championships with the Rockets.

Robert Horry and Otis Thorpe were teammates in the 1994 championship-winning Houston Rockets team. Houston let go of the veteran to give the starting spot to “Big Shot Bob.”

Many thought that the Rockets would not repeat without the durable, reliable and bruising Thorpe beside Hakeem Olajuwon. Horry, emphatically, proved them wrong.

Horry averaged only 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 295 games. Compared to the stats of the previous three names on the list, his numbers don’t stand a chance.

NBA Cobwebs @NBACobwebs June 14, 1995: The Houston Rockets repeat as NBA Champions, sweeping the Orlando Magic with a 113-101 victory in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.



Hakeem Olajuwon 35 PTS/15 REB/6 AST

Mario Elie 22 PTS/4 STL

Robert Horry 21 PTS/13 REB

Clyde Drexler 15 PTS/9 REB/8 AST

Sam Cassell 13 PTS

The playoffs were when Robert Horry shined. He averaged 12.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG and 3.4 APG. Horry was a 38.3% shooter from deep, forcing teams to guard him and giving Hakeem Olajuwon more operating room in the post.

Robert Horry won five more championships with the LA Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs to add to his haul with the Rockets.

#1 Elvin Hayes

Elvin Hayes was one of the best power forwards to ever play in the NBA.

The No. 1 pick of the 1968 NBA Draft was Elvin Hayes. He was picked ahead of every name in the said draft by the San Diego Rockets.

Hayes led the NBA in scoring in his rookie year and was an All-Star in his first 12 seasons in the NBA. He was a two-time rebounding champ, a scoring leader and was selected to the All-NBA six times.

“The Big E” could do it all on both ends of the floor. He, however, couldn’t lead the Rockets to a championship. It wasn’t until 1978 when he became a champion with the Washington Bullets.