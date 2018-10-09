×
NBA: Top 5 Dunkers who never participated in the Slam Dunk Contest 

Shubham Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
15   //    09 Oct 2018, 10:40 IST

Russell Westbrook dunking in transition
Russell Westbrook dunking in transition

The crazy dunking, and the amazing athleticism which the NBA players show, steps up the level of the game of basketball. Though, there has been a trend that I have noticed with all these years of amazing dunk contests. A few years back, the dunk contest was a chance for the heavyweights of the game to beat each other and etch their name in the history books.

But nowadays, the big players usually take rest and prevent injuries by giving young guys a chance to showcase their talent. This gives the young players an opportunity to get attention and show what they are made off.

This is the smartest choice as a player and I, as a fan, want my best player to be safe for the rest of the season. But because of this, we have missed quite a good amount of great dunkers who never participated in the dunk contest. I am listing the Top 5 of those dunkers who never participated in the dunk contest.


Honorable Mention:


Anthony Davis:

Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis

One of the rarest talents in the NBA, Anthony Davis is 6'11 and has a wingspan of 2.27m. He played point guard in his high school, which is one of the reasons for him being one of the most talented big men in the league. Last season, he averaged 28.1 points and 2.6 blocks per game.

There is no doubt, Davis is a great dunker. He can throw it down with both the hands and can dunk from really far away as well. Although he has great dunking abilities, he has never participated in an NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Several injuries in his early career are one of the reasons for him not participating in the contest. But as an NBA fan, we would love to see him in a dunk contest.

Shubham Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
