Top 5 most expensive NBA jerseys of all-time

Over the years, game-worn NBA jerseys have become a high-ticket item among collectors. Reports are constantly popping up of memorabilia being sold at an auction for a record-breaking amount.

Typically, the high-selling items are game-worn NBA jerseys of some of the all-time greats. Examples are guys like LeBron James and Michael Jordan, who are widely regarded as the two best players in the history of the sport.

Here is a breakdown of some of the top NBA items that have sold for massive amounts in recent years.

Most expensive NBA jerseys sold at auctions

5) LeBron James Christmas Day jersey

Rounding out the top five is a game-worn LeBron James jersey from Christmas day of the 2020-21 season. It was purchased for just over $130,000 at an auction two years ago.

In the LA Lakers City Edition jersey that year, LeBron nearly notched a triple-double in a blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks. He ended the evening with a stat line of 22 points, seven rebounds and ten assists.

4) LeBron James 2020-21 All-Star jersey

Next up is another game-worn LeBron jersey from the 2021 season. This time, from the first half of the All-Star game. The jersey sold for over $250,000 at an auction.

LeBron was a captain in the All-Star that year, taking down Kevin Durant's team by a final score of 170-150. Giannis Antetokounmpo took home MVP honors after scoring a game-high 35 points.

3) John Wooden Purdue jersey

In the world of college basketball, John Woode is known as one of the greatest coaches ever. However, he was at one point a player for Purdue. In 2018, one of his game-worn college jerseys sold at an auction for $264,000.

To this day, Wooden holds the record for most NCAA championships by a college basketball coach. In 12 years as coach at UCLA, he led his team to a title on 10 different occasions.

2) Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls jersey

Coming in at No. 2 is a game-worn jersey by Michael Jordan during his time with the Chicago Bulls. In 2020, a jersey of his from the 1987 sold for nearly half a million dollars ($480,000).

During the 1986-87 season, Jordan won the first of 10 scoring titles. His 37.1 points per game was the highest of his career for any year, and the fifth highest in NBA history. Only Wilt Chamberlain ever averaged more points in a season than Jordan.

1) Michael Jordan UNC jersey

Jordan also claims the top spot on this list, only this game-worn jersey was from his college days. In May of 2021, a jersey from the 1983 season sold for $1.3 million.

This was Jordan's sophomore season at UNC, and arugably the best of his college career. He did not win a championship, but he finsihed teh season with averages of 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals.