Top 5 favorites to win 2024 NBA Rising Stars Challenge MVP award ft. Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama will headline the list of young stars set to be the future of the NBA. The rookies and second-year talent will take part in the Rising Stars Challenge, which is part of the NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 kicking off at Indianapolis.

For the third straight year, the marquee event will feature a three-game tournament among four teams, featuring rookies, sophomores and G League players. The teams were picked by former LA Lakers legend Pau Gasol (Team Pau), Tamika Catchings (Team Tamika) and Jalen Rose (Team Jalen), while Detlef Schrempf (Team Detlef) received coaching duties for the G League squad.

Here are five players to watch out for as Rising Stars Challenge MVP as the event gets underway at 9 pm ET at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Five favorites to win the 2024 NBA Rising Stars Challenge MVP award ft. Victor Wembanyama

#5 Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets)

Brandon Miller - Charlotte Hornets

Like Victor Wembanyama, there has been ample hype surrounding Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller.

He may have blown hot and cold this season but has shown he has what it takes to make a case for himself in the league, averaging 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 48 games.

#4 Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. - Miami Heat

Miami Heat owe a few of their wins to Jaime Jaquez Jr. who has stepped up admirably, with the team dealing with injuries.

The forward is averaging 12.9 points and 3.9 rebounds and has been a vital cog in the Heat's rotation. Coming off the bench, Jaquez has been showing steady improvements with every game and is a wildcard to win the MVP award.

#3 Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)

Paolo Banchero - Orlando Magic

After bagging the Rookie of the Year last season, Paolo Banchero has not looked back.

He's one of the major names set to give Victor Wembanyama a run for his money when it comes to Rising Stars MVP. The Orlando Magic forward is averaging 23.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists and is quick on both ends of the floor.

Add his high game awareness and IQ, the second-year NBA star is a tough competitor.

#2 Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)

Keegan Murray - Sacramento Kings

Keegan Murray has been one of the most improved players. In his sophomore season, he has established himself as one of the key pieces in the Sacramento Kings unit alongside De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

The forward is versatile and is a pesky defender. His numbers of 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds don't explain the impact he's having on the Kings. Chalk up Murray as one of the dark horses in the event.

#1 Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama has been on a tear this season. The Spurs rookie is on his way to the NBA All-Star Weekend after averaging a healthy 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game.

The Rising Stars is a perfect challenge for the No. 1 Draft Pick of 2023 to show why he's heralded as a generational superstar in the NBA. His defense and ability to score quickly and consistently makes him a hands-down favorite.