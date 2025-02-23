Top 5 head coaches to replace Gregg Popovich permanently feat. Becky Hammon

It's been almost 30 years since the San Antonio Spurs hired Gregg Popovich to be their coach. He led the team to 22 postseason appearances, six trips to the NBA Finals and five championships. He was also responsible for putting together and coaching the winningest trio in NBA history: Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, not to mention his merits and résumé with USA Basketball.

However, this might be the end of the line for Coach Pop. He suffered a mild stroke earlier in the season, and ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Saturday that he might not be able to return at all.

With that in mind, here's a look at five candidates to replace him.

Top 5 potential coaching candidates to replace Gregg Popovich

#5, Becky Hammon

It's about time Becky Hammon gets her chance to be a head coach in the NBA. She led the Las Vegas Aces to back-to-back WNBA championships, and she spent years as part of Popovich's inner circle in San Antonio.

The legendary point guard has done more than enough merits to be the first female head coach in NBA history, and she would seemingly get Popovich's stamp of approval.

#4, Mike Brown

The Sacramento Kings just parted ways with Mike Brown. He helped the end their league-worst 16-year playoff drought just two years ago, and he has ties to the Spurs from his days as an assistant coach in the early 2000s.

Brown might be one of the most experienced coaches available. He's had successful stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Lakers and Kings. He already coached De'Aaron Fox, and he should be highly coveted in the next coach hiring cycle.

#3, Mike Budenholzer

Mike Budenholzer is coaching the Phoenix Suns, but it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see them part ways with him. They did so with Frank Vogel, and new owner Mat Ishbia might not be satisfied with the disappointing season.

Even so, he's still a former NBA championship-winning coach. He built a strong foundation with the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks, and he was a part of Popovich's coaching staff from 1994 to 2013, winning four rings in San Antonio.

#2, Steve Kerr

Following months of speculation, Steve Kerr signed a two-year contract extension with the Golden State Warriors to become the highest-paid coach in NBA history. His contract, however, runs until the 2025-26 season.

The Warriors are desperate to go back to contention, and flaming out could lead both parties to head in different directions. He's a former Spurs with a close relationship with Coach Pop.

#1, Mitch Johnson

Of course, Mitch Johnson might also be a logical choice here. He's taken the reins of the team since Coach Pop stepped away early in November, and he's kept the Spurs afloat for most of the campaign, going 22-27 as of Sunday.

This is his sixth year as an assistant coach, and, clearly, Popovich and the organization trust him. Losing Victor Wembanyama for the season changed the team's plans, but it will give them some more time to assess Johnson's work and determine whether they should bring him back next season.

