Top 5 high volume scorers in NBA right now who are average passers/playmakers

Despite the blaring role of forwards in the NBA in scoring and their importance to team success, the significance of accurate passing in creating such scoring opportunities cannot be denied. To say that playmakers are the springboard for a successful team would be an understatement. Talented scorers such as Steph Curry can probably attest to the importance of playmaking ammunition provided by players like Draymond Green and their part in also achieving success.

Below are the top five players who excel in scoring, but continue to be average passers.

Five outstanding NBA point scorers with average passing skills

#5 Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on May 15, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Nikola Vucevic ranks fifth on our list of NBA high volume scorers with average passing ability. Having consistently maintained his high-level shooting prowess throughout his Orlando Magic career, Montenegrin moved to Chicago Bulls, where he has continued to enhance his reputation as an elite player.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Nikola Vucevic drops a career-high while leading the Magic to a W against the Bulls 123-119.💫43 PTS

💫19 REB

The Chicago Bulls center is known for his offensive skills, whilst also maintaining a good defensive record, as he finished the 2020-21 NBA season ranked third in total rebounds in the league, scoring 1,639 points with 23.4 points per game.

Mostly applauded for finishing chances, rather than creating them, his career tally of 2.1 assists per game is nowhere close to what we see from elite offensive playmakers in the league.

#4 Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics poses for a photo during Media Day at High Output Studios on September 27, 2021 in Canton, Massachusetts.

Since signing for the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has gone on to cement his place as one of the division’s top scorers, standing out as part of the offensive pillars of the Celtics. He has amassed more points for the franchise in the past five seasons than any other player except Jayson Tatum, scoring a total of 5,085 points with an averaging of 27.7 points per game. Brown has gone on to position himself as one of the elite shooters in the NBA, ranking 17th in points per game and top 20 for total points in the previous season.

Celtics Stats @celtics_stats

Brown took his offensive game to another level, maintaining good consistency over the past two seasons. However, he has failed to replicate such scoring brilliance in his assist stats, as he averaged 3.4 assists per game in the 2020-21 NBA season, which ironically is a career-high. It's a testament to his average assist skill set, especially when put in comparison to his brilliant points record.

Overall last season, he placed sixth in players with the least assists, with over 1000 points to their name, providing a meager 1.8 assists per game in his five-year long career as a professional NBA player.

