The highest paid NBA players today are known to be some of the greatest athletes in the world. The level of talent displayed in the FIBA World Cup shows just how much quality talent the NBA houses.

Additionally, the contracts of the highest paid NBA players at the FIBA World Cup 2023 continue to eclipse how much players earned back in the league's early years.

Be that as it may, the talent present in the league has continued to rise along with the allowed amount for players to earn in their contracts.

It's also incredible to see certain NBA players represent their respective countries of origin and perform up to their standards to achieve the highest honors possible.

With that said, here are the top five highest paid NBA players at FIBA World Cup 2023.

Top Five Highest Paid NBA Players at FIBA World Cup 2023

Listed below are the five highest paid NBA players in the FIBA World Cup 2023 from the professional basketball league.

#5 Karl Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns

Representing the Dominican Republic is Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Towns is recognized as one of the best centers in the NBA today, with his NBA contract of $158,253,000 for five years. The contract has an annual average salary of $31,650,600.

In the 2022-23 regular season, the Timberwolves big man averaged 20.8 points per game (49.5% shooting, including 36.6% from 3-point range) and 8.1 rebounds.

#4 Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert

Playing for France is the 7-foot-1 center Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gobert continues to be known to be one of the best defensive big men playing in the NBA. His contract with the Timberwolves amounts to $205,000,002 for five years, with an annual average salary of $41,000,000.

During the 2022-23 regular season, Rudy Gobert averaged 13.4 ppg (65.9% shooting) and 11.6 rpg.

#3 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

Looking at the best young players in the NBA today, Luka Doncic is certainly one of them. Representing Slovenia in this year's FIBA World Cup, Doncic continues to dazzle with his incredible repertoire of basketball skills, helping him earn a $215,159,700 deal for five years with the Dallas Mavericks. His contract also has an annual average salary of $43,031,940.

During the last NBA regular season, Doncic averaged 32.4 ppg (49.6% shooting, including 34.2% from 3-point range), 8.6 rpg and 8.0 apg.

#Tier 2-1 Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton

Representing the United States is Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers. Following his impressive season with the Pacers, Haliburton earned an incredible contract deal of $260 million for five years.

The Pacers guard averaged 20.7 ppg (49.0% shooting, including 40.0% from 3-point range) and 10.4 apg.

#Tier 2-1 Anthony Edwards

USA vs. Germany: Semi Final - FIBA Basketball World Cup

It's easy to see why Anthony Edwards is one of the most exciting players playing in the NBA today. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard is tied with Pacers Tyrese Haliburton for the highest paid NBA players with their contracts. Edwards also has a deal of $260 million for five years.

Fresh off his most recent with the Timberwolves, the NBA star averaged 24.6 ppg (45.9% shooting, including 36.9% from 3-point range), 5.8 rpg and 4.4 apg.