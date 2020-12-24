Top 5 highest-paid point guards in the 2020-21 NBA season

During the 2020 NBA Free Agency, we saw huge deals being inked by some star players and others with incredible potential. Even with the NBA's current financial situation due to the pandemic, lots of players got max extensions in free agency. On that note, let us review the five highest-paid point guards of today's NBA.

5 highest-paid NBA point guards in the 2020-21 season

The point guard position is arguably on the highest level it has ever been in NBA history. There are some established superstars at the position, while some of the younger players have arrived into the NBA with a huge impact.

Also, we can normally see the best players on several teams, such as LeBron James and James Harden, be their team's de facto point guard. The No. 1 position controls the team's offense and can also ignite the defensive intensity.

Great point guards are too valuable in today's NBA, and they set the tone on both sides of the floor.

With that in mind, let us take a look at the 5 highest paid NBA point guards for the 2020-21 season.

#5 Mike Conley - $34,502,132

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets - 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Mike Conley has the fifth-highest salary for the 2020-21 NBA season among point guards. The Utah Jazz player is entering the final year of the huge deal he signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2016.

Mike's not-so-secret weapon: Using his "weak hand"*



*Mike Conley does not have a weak hand



— utahjazz (@utahjazz) April 12, 2020

In fact, the $34,502,132 salary is the highest of his career for a single year, and he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2021. The 33-year-old will play his second season with the Utah Jazz after being traded by the Grizzlies.

Even though Conley has not made an All-Star or an All-NBA team, his contract seemed reasonable for a Memphis team that was locked-in on keeping Conley on their roster.

He has made one All-Defensive team and has performed well in the NBA Playoffs, but his name is not likely to remain on this list in upcoming years. Still, as big as his contract looks, he is not even among the 10 highest-paid players in today's NBA.

#4 John Wall - $41,254,920

Wall missed a lot of time due to injuries, but he looked fresh in the preseason.

Though he is now trying to re-establish himself as a great NBA point guard, John Wall's value was certainly high for the Washington Wizards. The new Houston Rockets is fourth among point guards with a salary of $41,254,920 for the 2020-21 season.

Wall earned this huge salary after signing a four-year contract extension in 2017, worth $171,131,520.

Wall is 30 years old and has been productive his whole career. He's made five All-Star games and was an All-NBA player in 2017.

He averages 19 points and nine assists per game in his career and looked well in the preseason for the Rockets. Wall's salary is the fourth-highest in the NBA.