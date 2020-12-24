NBA Trade Rumors: Next 5 stars who could demand a move out of their current franchise

While teams generally pull out all the stops to keep their stars happy, it's not uncommon for a player to appear before the front office and request a trade. Just look at James Harden. He doesn't feel confident about winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy in Houston and NBA trade rumors continuously link him with a move to other contenders.

NBA Trade Rumors: Unhappy stars stuck on losing teams

Several such stars in the NBA are stuck on teams not suited to their personal growth or goals. Be it due to the quality of the overall roster or the level of play in general, these players could get impatient and demand a trade to start afresh and test their fortunes elsewhere.

On that note, let us look at five players who could demand a trade out of their current franchise.

#5 Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin's NBA career has been plagued by knee injuries right from the year he entered the league. The last time he was fully fit, he managed 24.5 points and 7.5 points per game and led Detroit Pistons to the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

Griffin is owed over $75 million over the next two seasons including a player option that he's likely to pick up due to a lack of market. However, if he wants to still be in the reckoning beyond that, the 2011 NBA Rookie of the Year may have to seek a move to a franchise that isn't looking to tank at the moment.

Blake Griffin laughing and is completely unbothered by Thomas Bryant charging at him in a preseason game. Blake gets a flagrant one for throwing him to the ground. #Pistons pic.twitter.com/Yn3SV6LFe7 — Jonathan Deutsch (@JonathanD_TV) December 18, 2020

His contract will be incredibly difficult to move but Griffin can play a useful role as the third-best option on a contender.

#4 DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan has averaged over 20 points a game every season since 2013. His performances may lift his team in the game but they don't often result in wins. The lack of distance shooting is also a glaring omission in his skill set.

On an expiring contract, DeRozan can be the high volume scoring option for any team on the lookout for a star with this trait. His playmaking is an added bonus. Staying on the borderline rebuilding San Antonio Spurs won't help DeRozan's chances of gaining a fat paycheck in NBA free agency 2021 either so he could force a move.

