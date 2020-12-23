NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets want Michael Porter Jr. in James Harden trade

With the 2020-21 NBA season officially setting off tonight, James Harden and the Houston Rockets are still headlining NBA trade rumors.

The Rockets have recently made it clear that they are looking beyond the teams their four-time scoring champion has labeled as his preferred destinations. They are willing to trade with other playoff-caliber teams if they comply with their demands. The Houston Rockets are asking for a player that is of All-Star level, along with multiple young assets.

The most recent team that has been attempting to create a trade package for James Harden is the Denver Nuggets. It has already been made clear the Nuggets are not willing to trade young star Jamal Murray, but the Rockets are interested in a prospect who has not yet reached his potential in Michael Porter Jr.

NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets are asking for Michael Porter Jr. and assets in James Harden deal

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers

For a James Harden deal to happen with the Denver Nuggets, the trade would need to involve Michael Porter Jr.

The 6'10" forward averaged 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds a game in the 2019-20 season, and has shown signs of brilliance in his short NBA career thus far.

And THAT'S how you end the half! 🤯 Michael Porter Jr. sinks the CORNER three at the BUZZER! 🚨 #OnlyHere pic.twitter.com/3g4T9UYnMK — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) December 17, 2020

According to the Denver Post, the trade would also need to involve the other Denver Nuggets assets such as Gary Harris or Will Barton to balance salaries.

The loss of Michael Porter Jr. and others for James Harden would hurt the Denver Nuggets' depth on the wings and potentially throw off the unselfish culture they have built.

Mike Malone and the Nuggets have prided themselves on their team basketball, but bringing in a ball-centered player like James Harden would make them change their play style. It might do more harm than good for the Nuggets' young core.

Iso Harden. 🚀@JHarden13 has scored more isolation points this season than 27 other NBA teams. (via @NBA_Reddit) pic.twitter.com/UAMZZNUNdI — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 20, 2017

ESPN has reported that the Denver Nuggets are now one of the main teams, along with the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers, in the ongoing trade discussions for James Harden. But the Nuggets organization has not made much progress towards a deal.

