The Dallas Mavericks versus the Philadelphia 76ers, which was hosted at the American Airlines Center, ended up being a close game. Despite the 76ers outplaying and holding a double-digit lead earlier in the contest, the Mavs rallied in front of their home fans in a spirited comeback effort in the fourth quarter. However, it would not be enough as they fell 120-116.

Luka Doncic was up to his usual tricks as he netted another triple-double (38 points, 10 assists, 11 rebounds). Kyrie Irving (28 pts), Derrick Jones Jr. (21 pts) and P.J. Washington (13 pts) also scored in double-figures as the Mavs tried to grab a win on their home turf.

Meanwhile, for the 76ers, Tobias Harris led the way in scoring with 28 points. Tyrese Maxey was also getting buckets left and right, as per usual, as he contributed 24 while Kelly Oubre Jr. added 21. Paul Reed (13 pts) and Buddy Hield (11) also ended up with double-figures in the points column of the box score.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers top 5 highlights

#1 Kyrie Irving's left-handed finish

Kyrie Irving started the game in style, beating Buddy Hield on the drive to the basket and then scoring over Mo Bamba with a lefty floater for his first points of the ball game.

Irving's scoring ability was on full display all night, and this was the play that started it all.

Here's the play:

#2 Tyrese Maxey stepback three

All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey put on a fantastic performance in his hometown with tonight's 76ers win over the Mavs. On one play, he lost Dante Exum with a stepback move.

With Exum out of the way, Maxey hit his only three during the Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game.

Here is the play:

#3 Paul Reed's steal-and-3

Paul Reed did it all on this play. He swiped the ball from Kyrie Irving, which led to a fast break opportunity for the 76ers. Both teams quickly got back on transition, but Reed was left wide open for a three-pointer.

This was among the Mavs' 17 turnovers for the game.

Here is the play:

#4 Luka Doncic behind the back save

The Mavs fans are used to seeing Luka Doncic do seemingly impossible things with the ball, and the Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game was no different. On one play, the ball was about to travel out of bounds.

However, Luka tracked it down and saved it by throwing it behind his back. The ball found P.J. Washington's hands, who hit a floater for the Doncic dime.

Here is the play:

#5 Kyle Lowry alley-oop to Mo Bamba

Mo Bamba and Kyle Lowry went for a textbook pick-and-roll on this play in the third quarter of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers contest. Bamba set a screen for the veteran guard and then dove to the basket. The defense lost Bamba momentarily as he rolled.

Lowry took advantage of the lapse in defense, lobbing the ball up for Bamba who caught it mid-air and slammed it in one smooth motion.

Here is the play:

