Top 5 highlights from Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers ft. LeBron James' steal & power slam - February 25

The Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers put on a show for their final matchup this season. The Suns came on top with a final score of 123-113. The Lakers tried to cut the lead in the second half, but the hot hand was with their division rivals. After a 5-4 start in the first quarter by Los Angeles, Phoenix took over the game and never looked back.

LeBron James had 28 points, seven rebounds and 12 rebounds in their loss. James shot well from the field, as he made 63% of his shots. Anthony Davis also had a decent game, as he finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds. D'Angelo Russell also made significant contributions with 20 points, but that wasn't enough.

The Suns had four guys with at least 20 points. Grayson Allen led with 24 points, including six threes. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker had 22 and 21, respectively. Royce O'Neale, who had his first start with the Suns, had 20 points in the Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers game.

Phoenix was without their third star, Bradley Beal. The shooting guard missed his fourth straight game with a hamstring tightness.

Top 5 highlights from Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers

Here are the five best plays from the division rivals between the Suns and the Lakers.

#5 Bol Bol's long strides for the jam

Bol Bol has gotten consistent minutes in the past few games and has been making the most of it. In tonight's match against the Lakers, Bol came off the bench and registered 11 points. He made sure that he left a mark, with a jam against Rui Hachimura after a handoff from center Drew Eubanks. Watch the play below.

#4 The putback jam from Anthony Davis

After not making the All-Star team two seasons in a row, Davis has been on a tear this season. He's the Lakers' reliable big man who takes over the team's interior defense. AD is averaging 2.4 blocks this season, making him the Defensive Player of the Year.

But we're not here for his defensive highlights. His patience on the offensive boards paid off after a miss from Spencer Dinwiddie. Davis cleaned the glass with a monster putback jam in the Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers game.

#3 Royce O'Neale's dagger

O'Neale has been a reliable acquisition by the Suns this season. The three-and-D forward hasn't let the fans down. As a threat from beyond the arc, O'Neale helps the Big 3 keep the defense on their toes when he's on the court. In the fourth quarter, he made sure the team secured the win with a dagger three.

#2 The steal and the jam from LeBron James

21 seasons in the league and James is still one of the most athletic stars. Age isn't stopping LeBron at any point in his career as he still adds a significant amount of value to the team. The Lakers star showed off his undeniable athleticism, as well as his defensive tenacity.

#1 Grayson Allen's buzzer-beating three-pointer

Allen has been the best shooter in the league. It's known that he can knock down threes at a consistent rate, but he's taken it to the next level this season. He's making 48.5% of his threes this season, making him the league leader.

Allen rushed to the three-point arc and knocked the three before the buzzer sounded in the first quarter.

