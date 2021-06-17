Top 5 most important comeback wins in the 2021 NBA Playoffs

The 2021 NBA Playoffs have been an exciting affair so far, with multiple teams staging upsets and first-time playoff performers stealing the limelight from established postseason stars. The Phoenix Suns are the only team to have confirmed their spot in the conference finals, as six other teams are still locked in semi-finals battles to determine who joins the Suns in the next round.

The postseason has seen some highly unlikely comebacks being completed as well. The 2021 NBA Playoffs have witnessed a few upsets and superstar-led teams such as the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets have already bowed out.

5 teams that made improbable comebacks in the 2021 NBA playoffs

Complacency, injury troubles and stellar all-round displays from opponents have seen multiple teams blow commanding leads in the NBA Playoffs so far. On that note, here are the five most important comeback wins of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

#5 LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz, Game 1

Los Angeles Clippers v Utah Jazz - Game Five, NBA playoffs

The LA Clippers led Game 1 of their 2021 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semi-finals matchup by 13 points at half-time, and it looked as if Tyronn Lue's team would steal their first game on the road. However, the LA Clippers proceeded to lose the game by 3 points, as Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz rallied to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Jazz won the clash despite missing 20 consecutive shots in the first quarter. They also missed 33 three-point attempts, and the LA Clippers squandered an opportunity to level the score with 15.9 seconds left on the clock.

If the LA Clippers had hung on for a win in Game 1, they would currently be in their first-ever Western Conference Finals, considering they hold a 3-2 lead at the time of writing.

#4 LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks, Game 3

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Seven, NBA playoffs

Already down 2-0 in the series, the LA Clippers managed to erase a 19-point deficit in Game 3 of their first-round series clash against the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic and co. jumped to an early 30-11 lead in the game, playing some mesmerizing basketball on both ends of the floor.

However, the LA Clippers then took over the game, outscoring the Mavericks 107-78 before the end of regulation. The Clippers ended up winning the clash with a scoreline of 118-108, and went on to win the series in seven games in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

