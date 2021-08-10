Top 5 individual performances in NBA Summer League history

The 2021 NBA Summer League got underway on Sunday, August 8th, with multiple sophomores and rookies showcasing their talent ahead of the 2021-22 regular season.

The youngsters will be itching to get their names registered in the history books of the NBA Summer League. Multiple players in the past have managed to produce all-time great performances in the offseason tournament.

Let's take a look at the five best individual performances in Summer League history.

Listing the 5 best individual performances in NBA Summer League history

#5 Josh Hart (LA Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers, 2018)

Former LA Lakers guard Josh Hart dominated the 2018 NBA Summer League campaign. The guard averaged 24.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest that year to win the 2018 Summer League MVP award. In a Summer League game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Hart recorded 37 points and nine rebounds to lead the LA Lakers to a 112-109 double-overtime win.

Hart also made the 2018 All-NBA Summer League first team.

#4 Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies, 2017)

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has been a star in the making ever since he made his pro-debut. During the 2017 NBA Summer League campaign, Mitchell dropped a tournament-high 37 points to go with eight steals in a game between the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies. His points tally is tied for fifth-best, while his steals total is the best for any player in NBA Summer League history.

The Utah Jazz lost the tie 81-84 in overtime, but Mitchell's performance is still one to remember for ages.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee