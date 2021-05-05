Top 5 issues Cleveland Cavaliers need to address after their elimination from playoff contention | 2020-21 NBA season

The Cleveland Cavaliers' 2020/21 campaign has been a shipwreck so far, eventually resulting in elimination from playoff contention in the Eastern Conference. The 2016 champions are currently 14th in the East and have a dismal 21-44 record. The team clearly has some glaring issues to address, and without further ado, let's look at a few of them.

2020-21 NBA season: How the Cleveland Cavaliers can come back stronger next year

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a young and talented roster featuring the likes of Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. However, the talent on the court has not translated to results, as the team finds itself languishing in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference.

On that note, here are five issues the Cleveland Cavaliers should address going into the 2021/22 season:

#5- Their stagnant offense

San Antonio Spurs v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers offense has been extremely underwhelming this season, registering a poor rating of 106.1, the third-worst mark in the league. They also rank dead-last in points scored per game, with an average of 104.1.

With the exception of Darius Garland and Sexton, no other Cleveland Cavaliers player is adept at creating shots for himself or his teammates. The Cavaliers top brass will have to address this problem quite earnestly, or things could look quite ugly for the franchise over the next few years.

"Various Cavs players still grow frustrated by the way Sexton dominates the ball, and opponents taunt them by saying during games, 'you know he’s not going to pass you the ball.'"



- @joevardon pic.twitter.com/SX9f7jevtK — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 2, 2021

#4- Improve their scoring strategy

Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a team that doesn't attempt a lot of 3-pointers. They rely on shots around the rim, but it is a strategy that has not worked for coach JB Bickerstaff and his team. They rank second in attempts at the rim, but shoot them at just 56.4%, one of the worst marks in the NBA this year.

The guard duo of Garland and Sexton are both below average in three-point shooting attempts for their position. Only three players - Taurean Prince, Dylan Windler and Cedi Osman - are taking three-pointers above the league average, which is a concerning sign. The NBA is moving to a more perimeter-based approach, something the Cleveland Cavaliers will have to inculcate in their offense sooner or later.

Also Read: Kia NBA MVP Race: The case for Nikola Jokic to win the award | 2020-21 NBA season

1 / 2 NEXT