Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges to miss 10-14 days of action due to NBA's health and safety protocols

Multiple NBA stars have recently undergone quarantine due to COVID-19, including Chicago Bulls star Zach Lavine and LA Lakers' Dennis Schroder.

As per various reports, the Charlotte Hornets are the latest team to be hit by the pandemic situation, as they will be without one of their starters for the next few games.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges to miss multiple NBA games as per the league's COVID-19 policy

According to ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania, Miles Bridges is currently undergoing quarantine and is set to be out of action for a minimum of 10-14 days.

The Charlotte Hornets forward will miss the rest of the season, as per Charania's report, including the team's clash against the Detroit Pistons tonight.

Hornets list Miles Bridges out with health and safety protocols tonight vs. Detroit. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 4, 2021

Miles Bridges is having a productive season for the Charlotte Hornets, putting up 12 points and six rebounds per game. His absence comes as a huge loss for James Borrego's team, who recently welcomed rookie guard LaMelo Ball into their starting lineup and are without Gordon Hayward.

Hornets forward Miles Bridges is expected to miss 10-to-14 days due to health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bridges is having a strong season, averaging 12.4 points and 6.1 rebounds. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 4, 2021

The Charlotte Hornets are locked in a battle to make the NBA playoffs in the Eastern Conference. They are currently in the eighth spot in the standings, thanks to a 31-33 record on the season.

They lost their last NBA game against the Miami Heat 111-121, so Borrego will expect a positive response from his men tonight despite the absence of Bridges.

The Covid-19 situation seemed to be improving but has worsened as the 2020-21 NBA regular season draws to a close.

With the playoffs approaching, most players will look to get vaccinated before the business end of the season commences. That's because the NBA has a different set of rules for vaccinated and non-vaccinated players.

It was recently revealed by Dennis Schroder that he and LeBron James are the only LA Lakers players who are yet to be vaccinated, but with the deteriorating COVID-19 situation, their stance could change soon.