Toronto Raptors vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors will take on the LA Clippers at Staples Center tonight.

The Raptors are coming off a shock 121-114 win over reigning champions the LA Lakers, while the LA Clippers succumbed to a 104-110 loss against the Denver Nuggets in their last NBA encounter.

Toronto Raptors vs LA Clippers Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Lakers

The Toronto Raptors have several players unavailable ahead of the game against the LA Clippers. Paul Watson and Chris Boucher have been sidelined with knee injuries, while Fred VanVleet is set to be rested for this match.

OG Anunoby is out with a calf problem. Gary Trent Jr. won't be able to feature in this crucial clash because of a calf issue.

LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns

Advertisement

Power forward Marcus Marris will be rested for the game against the Toronto Raptors. Patrick Beverley is targeting an early May return following a hand injury, but won't be available for selection tonight.

Serge Ibaka continues to miss games due to a back problem, while Amir Coffey is currently undergoing quarantine as per the league's Covid-19 policy.

Toronto Raptors vs LA Clippers Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry will start at the point guard position for Nick Nurse's team, with Malachi Flynn deputizing at the 2 guard in Fred Van Vleet's absence.

Pascal Siakam will start at small forward and Stanley Johnson will start at the 4. Khem Birch will start at center.

Aron Baynes has averaged 18 minutes for the 2019 champions, and he will come off the bench to share minutes with Birch.

Also Read: New docuseries on Ja Morant reveals his adulation for LeBron James

LA Clippers

Reggie Jackson and swingman Paul George will make up the backcourt for the championship hopefuls, with two-time Defensive Player of the Year Kawhi Leonard starting at the 3.

Nicolas Batum is the favorite to replace Marcus Morris at power forward, while Ivica Zubac will likely retain his place as the team's starting center.

Advertisement

Luke Kennard has been a key part of Tyronn Lue's rotation, putting up eight points and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Toronto Raptors vs LA Clippers predicted starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Malachi Flynn | Small Forward - Pascal Siakam | Power Forward - Stanley Johnson | Center - Khem Birch.

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Nicolas Batum | Center - Ivica Zubac.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Teams monitoring Minnesota Timberwolves with Karl-Anthony Towns' future in doubt