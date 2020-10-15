The 2019-20 LA Lakers had a fantastic championship run during the NBA Playoffs, as they recorded a great 16-5 record during the postseason. Predictably, superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis were the leaders of the team in almost every stat during their path to the 17th title in franchise history.

Role players were key for the LA Lakers' success and represented a strong supporting cast. Though the team had their pecking order well established, these role players stepped up their level during the NBA Playoffs and helped carry the load on both sides.

In this article, we will take a look into the Top 5 LA Lakers players in terms of PER in the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs.

Top 5 LA Lakers players in terms of PER in the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs

Without further ado, let us take a look into the Top 5 LA Lakers players in terms of PER in the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs.

PER stands for Player Efficiency Rating, an advanced stat that measures a player's per-minute production, according to Basketball Reference. The league average is 15.

The list will be made with players who participated in at least 15 of the LA Lakers' 21 games in the NBA Playoffs.

_________________________________________________________________

Advertisement

#5 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - 10.5 PER in the NBA Playoffs

Caldwell-Pope was third in scoring for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs

KCP was an outstanding role player for the LA Lakers in their NBA Playoffs run. Even though he ranked fifth in PER among individuals who played at least 15 games in the postseason, his PER was below the league average.

With an average of 10.7 points per game in the NBA Playoffs on 41 percent shooting and 82 percent from the FT line, Caldwell-Pope managed to have a good impact for the team.

Admittedly, the creator of the Player Efficiency Rating stat, John Hollinger, expressed that this stat is not accurate in representing a player's defensive game.

_________________________________________________________________

#4 Dwight Howard - 15.7 PER in the NBA Playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Game Four

Advertisement

Dwight Howard played 282 minutes in 18 games for the LA Lakers during the NBA Playoffs, and glimpses of his old self and his consistent play gave him a 15.7 PER in the postseason - higher than the NBA's average.

Year 16 - Dwight Howard's an NBA champion! pic.twitter.com/vsZcdkyTws — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2020

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year Award winner had huge moments for the LA Lakers in the NBA Playoffs, especially during the Western Conference Finals against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. He consistently made Jokic uncomfortable on both ends of the court.

Howard was third on the team in total rebounds during the NBA Playoffs and was a force in the paint. Even though he only blocked eight shots in the postseason, his presence in the paint was one of the major positives for the LA Lakers overall.