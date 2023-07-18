Top 5 landing spots for 4-time NBA champ Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala has been in the league for 19 seasons now and everyone is already anticipating his retirement.

At one point last year, the veteran player contemplated hanging up his laces, but he has since had a change of heart, expressing that he won't be leaving the league just yet. This has sparked curiosity about which team he might play for in the upcoming season.

Considering that Andre Iguodala is already 39 years old and is injury prone at this point in his career, it might be tough for him to find a home this season. But that doesn't mean there won't be any takers. Here are five teams who could potentially sign him this summer.

Philadelphia 76ers and four other teams that could sign Andre Iguodala

1) Golden State Warriors

2022 NBA Finals - Game Five

Despite his game deteriorating during his time with the Golden State Warriors, no one can deny the amount of success Andre Iguodala found with the organization. Iguodala at this point was no longer the star he once was but was definitely still a valuable asset to the team. He helped the Warriors win four championships and was even named the NBA Finals MVP in one of their title runs.

If "Iggy" will follow a similar path that Udonis Haslem did with his retirement, re-signing with Golden State might be the way to go for him.

2) Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks

There wouldn't be an Andre Iguodala if it wasn't for his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. Iguodala made a name for himself alongside Allen Iverson during his younger years. When Iverson left the team, "Iggy" immediately became the team's number-one option and was even named an All-Star once while suiting up for Philly.

Like they always say, what better way to go out than to do it with the team you started playing with?

3) LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

Andre Iguodala joining the LA Lakers may seem like a stretch and probably out of the question as well. But that doesn't mean there isn't a possibility of it happening. Lakers have become known for signing older players in recent years, and if they continue this trend, it could make LA an attractive destination for the four-time champion. It's probable that he would take on a role as a veteran presence off the bench, drawing from his wealth of championship experience throughout his career.

4) Miami Heat

Miami Heat v New Orleans Pelicans

The Miami Heat has retired many great players, and Iguodala might become one of them. "Iggy" played for two seasons with the Heat, one of which he helped the team do battle in the 2020 NBA Finals. While he wasn't able to bring home any gold with the team, Iguodala did everything he could to provide Miami with his championship experience from playing with the Golden State Warriors.

5) Chicago Bulls

Golden State Warriors v Chicago Bulls

Andre Iguodala was born in Springfield Illinois. Having that in mind, considering that Chicago is also based in Illinois, ending his career with the Chicago Bulls might be the perfect way to go out. While he's never expressed interest in playing with the team, there's always a first for everything.

