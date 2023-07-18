Top 5 landing spots for Austin Rivers

The NBA's free agency fever slowly quieted down as some of the big names have been moved on, which now opens up the opportunity for Austin Rivers to sign with any team.

Since the offseason started, Rivers has remained unsigned following his one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Last offseason, Rivers signed a one-year deal with the Wolves to be a reserve player. He played 52 games for the team and averaged 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

On December 21, Minnesota played against the Dallas Mavericks where the 6-foot-4 guard had his season high where he scored 21 points and grabbed four rebounds.

With that, let's take a look at which teams could sign him for the next season.

#5 Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets may have won the 2023 NBA championship, but they lost one of their best players during the off-season. The departure of Bruce Brown will hurt the team, so pursuing Austin Rivers could be the right choice for the team moving forward.

Rivers won't contribute much, but his knowledge of the system could prove to be helpful for the team.

#4 Boston Celtics

Minnesota Timberwolves v Boston Celtics

Austin Rivers could be an answer to the Boston Celtics' point guard concerns after they traded away Marcus Smart. Rivers could provide a few minutes off the bench to help facilitate and lead the team's second unit moving forward.

If the Celtics decide to pursue Rivers, he could provide solid minutes for the team.

#3 San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are looking forward to developing Victor Wembanyama in his first season in the league. One of the key things that a rookie could find useful is a reliable veteran, and adding Rivers might be a good move for the roster.

Rivers can take on the role of a key veteran for a young and developing team like San Antonio.

#2 Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets - Game Four

The Phoenix Suns recently traded Cameron Payne to the Spurs, which gives them a chance to sign a veteran guard.

Legion Hoops



Spurs receive:

Cam Payne

Future 2nd round pick

Cash



Suns receive:

Future 2nd round pick



(via @wojespn) FULL TRADE DETAILS:Spurs receive:Cam PayneFuture 2nd round pickCashSuns receive:Future 2nd round pick(via @ShamsCharania

Rivers is one of the more experienced players in the market right now, which could lead the organization to consider signing him. He can also play the shooting guard position, which can be beneficial for Phoenix, as they're looking to experiment with player positions next season.

#1 Miami Heat

Coming off a Finals run, the Miami Heat needs to add valuable players to get another crack at the Larry O'Brien trophy. As they pursue Portland's Damian Lillard, the Heat could look to also add Rivers to their roster for this season.

He's experienced enough to do what his role demands, which could be key for Miami next season.

