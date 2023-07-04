Top 5 landing spots for Bol Bol after Magic waives 7-foot-2 Sudanese-American center

Bol Bol was recently waived by the Orlando Magic following his 2022-23 campaign with the team, where he showed his true potential. Things have started to come together for the young center and there are a handful of teams that could consider signing him before the new season starts.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Orlando Magic waived Bol Bol, team says. The Orlando Magic waived Bol Bol, team says.

Bol finally found his stride with the Magic last season, but it looks like the team has other plans moving on. Still, it has opened up a new opportunity for the big man to sign with a different team. With his talent and breakout year last season, where he averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds (both career highs), Bol could receive a new offer soon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With that in mind, here are five teams the could pursue the young center as he enters free agency.

You might also be interested in reading this: Looking at Bol Bol's stats in the 2022-23 NBA season to understand his headline breakout season at Orlando Magic

#5 OKC Thunder

OKC Thunder v Golden State Warriors

Similar to the Magic, the OKC Thunder boast a great young core that has endless potential. The Thunder could sign Bol Bol to a deal this season, making him a backup center for Chet Holmgren.

Looking at it, having two centers over seven feet tall will be useful in the Western Conference. Plus, Bol can offer a lot more on the offensive side now.

#4 San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors

The San Antonio Spurs were the winners of the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, making them a threat in the West. They can strengthen their status as a threat by adding another seven-foot-tall center who can do a lot on both ends of the floor.

Toasted @Toasted_6 @wojespn The Spurs have the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever @wojespn The Spurs have the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever

With Bol coming off the bench for Wemby, opposing teams would think twice to attack the rim.

#3 Indiana Pacers

Bol Bol's timeline fits with where the Indiana Pacers are. He's experienced enough to serve as a valuable center coming off the bench behind Myles Turner.

Additionally, the Pacers are looking forward to making the postseason again. Adding a center who had a stellar year would increase their chances.

#2 Sacramento Kings

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game 5

The Sacramento Kings could use a player like Bol Bol in their squad as they look to follow up their impressive 2022-23 season. Adding the 23-year-old center could be the right move as it will make the team younger.

Also, Bol has enough experience in the past four seasons that could help the Kings in their next postseason run.

#1 Golden State Warriors

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game 1

The Golden State Warriors are currently looking for a big man to be the backup to Kevon Looney for the next season. Bol Bol could be the key to their frontcourt issues now that Green is in the latter stage of his career.

GoldenStateGazette @CharissaBa68477

https://t.co/CvXjJi3m5e Mike Dunleavy intends to put Trayce Jackson-Davis on the 15-man roster due to lack of frontcourt players. He added that TJD was high on their priority list.https://t.co/CvXjJi3m5e #GoldenStateWarriors Mike Dunleavy intends to put Trayce Jackson-Davis on the 15-man roster due to lack of frontcourt players. He added that TJD was high on their priority list.https://t.co/CvXjJi3m5e #GoldenStateWarriors

Plus, it's also a bonus that he can knock down the 3, which could help him fit in with the team.

Also read: Story behind Bol Bol's "Space Jam Mode" promoted by Orlando Magic: All you need to know

Poll : 0 votes