Top 5 landing spots for Clippers’ Paul George with free agency set to begin June 30th

Amid all the talented scorers in the league, Paul George has steadily remained in a competent position when it comes to reliable shotmakers. After another disappointing playoff exit, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that George and the Clippers are "not on the same page" when it comes to conversations regarding his contract.

Interestingly, George has made it known to the team's front office that he prefers a max extension as his $48 million player option becomes eligible for next season, as per Newsweek's Matt Levine. Since that isn't how the conversation is going as of now, it remains to be seen how his future with the Clippers will pan out.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Regarding some uncertainty on Paul George's tenure with the Clippers, some teams in the league would be more than interested in acquiring the nine-time NBA All-Star.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Top 5 landing spots for Paul George

5) Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green and forward Jabari Smith Jr.

With Rockets coach Ime Udoka at the helm, Houston has an interesting scenario next season if they build off some of their found success this season. Filled with a promising young core of players such as Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., Paul George could provide a proven scorer who isn't short of veteran experience in the league.

It will be interesting on which players will the Rockets include in a trade package for George as his two-way ability will be a seamless fit on this team.

4) Miami Heat

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler and center Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat are presented with several questions for next season after a disappointing first-round exit to the Boston Celtics. With a Jimmy Butler who isn't getting any younger as the competition in the league continues to soar each season, the Heat's front office needs a shift in the scales.

Acquiring Paul George could turn the odds in their favor. The Clippers forward immediately answers their offensive limitations while also improving their spacing in the process. They won't also be jeopardizing their defensive identity as George first made his mark in the league as a defensive ace.

3) Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner

Similar to the Heat's predicament, the young Orlando Magic could use some boost offensively next season. The imposing defense is already there but a team must be capable of making shots in the postseason.

George being paired alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner has the potential to make some noise in the league. Due to the Clippers star being one of the more versatile two-way players, his addition provides a certain edge to this Magic that just didn't have that much this season.

2) New York Knicks

New York Knicks guards Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart

The New York Knicks had one of their best seasons as of late, despite getting eliminated in the second round. With a chance to get the complete roster back and healthy for the upcoming season, the Knicks could still use another offensive option to be paired alongside Jalen Brunson.

Brunson was easily targeted by opposing defenses in the NBA Playoffs, which led to stagnant possessions. If Paul George was somehow acquired by New York, that one-two-punch tandem with the Knicks star could rival other elite duos in the league.

1) Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey

Injuries have always been a concern regarding the championship chances of Joel Embiid and the Sixers. However, their roster needs another upgrade if they intend to make some noise next season.

A three-headed offensive threat of Embiid, Maxey and George can be a matchup nightmare for any opponent they go up against. The shotmaking prowess takes away some pressure from Maxey and Embiid, which can present numerous challenges for rival defenses.