Top 5 landing spots for John Wall

In 40 games last season, John Wall averaged 20 points per game, 7 assists and 3 rebounds. He shot 40% from the floor and 32% from the arc. With Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. looking like the back court of the present, John Wall no longer fits with the Houston Rockets. A five-time all-star, John Wall has agreed to sit out as the Rockets find a trade partner(s). This all is becoming so interesting.

What's next for John Wall?

John Wall has two years left on a 171 million dollar deal that will pay him 44 million this season and 47 million the next, so moving John Wall from the Houston Rockets won't be easy. What are the top five destinations for John Wall to land?

Sources: John Wall, Houston Rockets meet and mutually agree to work together on finding a new home for the five-time All-Star guard. Plan is for Wall to be present at training camp, but not play in Rockets games this season.



#5 Philadelphia 76ers

Yeah, a trade to Philly would just be flailing away

As training camp furiously approaches, and Ben Simmons still on the Sixers roster, John Wall becoming available gives Philadelphia another option. Daryl Morey has offered Ben Simmons in exorbitant trade deals, so it's unlikely Philly will take John Wall straight up for Ben Simmons, yet as the drama carries on in Philly, Morey might not have an easier option. John Wall doesn't fit in Philly at all as bad as he shoots the rock, yet stranger things have happened, and the Sixers would at least get back someone willing to play defense.

#4 Orlando Magic

John Wall will be looking for the perfect beat out of Houston

John Wall in Orlando doesn't make the Magic a better team, yet what adding John Wall to the Magic will do is it puts a name on the marquee. A 2nd round pick, Gary Harris, Markelle Fultz and Mo Bamba trade to Houston for John Wall might work, yet the Magic would probably want Kevin Porter Jr. in the deal, so a trade of this sort is unlikely.

