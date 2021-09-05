How the world sees Luka Doncic: Examining the cultural impact of the Dallas Mavericks superstar

Luka Doncic is different. Historically different. Words will be created for him. His game is smooth, he does it in the clutch, will score at will and leave defenses confused. When he shoots, surprise happens when the shot doesn't fall. Luka Doncic is one that his peers -- whether teammates or opposition -- simply watch to see what is next. His instincts are ahead of the game, and as the Slovenian settles into global NBA superstardom, what will be the cultural impact of Luka Doncic?

I was completely wrong about Luka Doncic. In the tape I viewed, I thought he was too slow to compete with more athletic hoopers in the NBA. In the draft class of 2018, I presumed Marvin Bagley would be the star, and while Bagley could develop, Luka Doncic is already a bonified superstar. In 199 NBA games, Luka Doncic has averaged 26 points, eight rebounds, eight dimes and a steal a game. He's outrageously a veteran of the game of basketball. Luka Doncic has prepared for this moment in time since he was a thirteen year old prodigy. He was a Euroleague MVP at sixteen, and speaking of Luka Doncic as potentially an NBA all-time great is nothing hyperbolic. For now, he is the next guy. This is the guy everyone will look for on the floor in the closing seconds. The next guy who will be challenged to win every NBA award, and every game he's competing. Luka Doncic has emblazoned his on a short list of NBA legends known for the mention of first names, and soon after team accomplishments potentially mount, Luka's name could transcend sports.

What an honor to partner with 2K Foundations and rebuild my childhood courts. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/k7zYfD4OJD — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) September 4, 2021

Ticket sales

Mark Cuban said of Luka Doncic and the immediate impact on Mavericks ticket sales his rookie season:

“He definitely has an incredible fan base," Cuban said of Doncic. "They’re young, they’re fun, they’re excited to see him. They’re coming out; we’ve seen it on the road more and more. He’s definitely selling tickets; there’s no question.”

Ticket prices soared as high as 3000 dollars a ticket for the Mavs' first home playoff game this past postseason after going up 2-0 on Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers. Mark Cuban and the Mavs organization understand Luka's value to the organization, and Luka Doncic was signed to a 5 year, 207 million dollar extension. It seems like a bargain, and Adam Silver will reap the benefits of the ever burgeoning global impact of Luka Doncic. "Luka magic" was known globally before his rookie season, and despite the growing perception that Luka Doncic complains way too much to the refs for fan liking, he's seen largely as an affable star understanding the weight of responsibility to his team and also, the NBA. Whenever the league advertises its brand, surely Luka Doncic will be featured alongside any current NBA superstar. Fans hearing Luka Doncic's name ring out know he is box office, and having books was written of Luka when he was sixteen will certainly go a long way in proving fans will come out to see Luka Doncic in person, and they will pay.

Luka Doncic and triple-doubles

With 36, Luka Doncic is skyrocketing up the Oscars list (triple-doubles). His ability to put up monster Oscars is what makes Luka a very special player. Games of 40/20/20 are not out of the realm of possibility despite the insanity of those numbers. His game is so cool, yet matter of fact, the Oscars seem like a foregone conclusion. Even in the biggest moments, Doncic will dominate the stat sheet. Luka Doncic has two career 30 point playoff triple-doubles before the age of 23. There are four all-time, and the other two? LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

What he should expect

In barber shops, weekend warrior dugouts and water cooler meet-ups, NBA fans will hypothetically exclaim: "Did you see that shot Luka Doncic made last night? Another triple-double? Did you see him carry the Dallas Mavericks to yet another victory? Could he be the best player in the NBA?" Imagine the debates of Luka Doncic vs. this player and that player as time moves forward, and his name in the game becomes even more pronounced by casual NBA fans. The scrutiny and heavy criticism will also become part of Luka Doncic's narrative. The inevitable playoff misses, subsequent losses and potentially dubious comments made by Luka after frustrating media questions following those losses; comparisons to LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird -- with the latter possibly becoming a conversation the culture of the NBA must have.

White hype

Unfortunately in the world of sports, race becomes an issue when any special player enters a pro league where the majority of its players are of one race. Basketball is known across the world as the sport the Blacks dominate more than any other league. White legends recently -- albeit internationally in origin -- like Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash had to face underlying and often underserved expectations. Expectations also in their favor at times, which pushed them to the top of history by journalists and fans simply because their talents highlighted their minority truth. Many have questioned whether the MVP awards the aforementioned received from 2005-07 were deserved; that despite stellar seasons, the awards were gifted, and the confirmation was minimal playoff success in the years those awards were won. Yes, the MVP is a regular season award, yet one should expect an MVP to take his team deep into the playoffs. It seems almost impossible to win MVP in an NBA where Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James figured prominently, individually and in the NBA standings with respect to their teams as well. Those MVP awards (Dirk's to a lesser extent) will be debated again and again over time, and that Luka Doncic is Slovenian, the same debate will persist if Doncic wins in years others are more deserving.

This is a cultural effect that Luka Doncic's starpower is currently creating. He is that great. Other factors in Luka's legacy climb exist. Many say he won't become an all-time great until he prioritizes an ambition to improve defensively. Dirk and Nash were never challenged to play defense at a high level, so when the awards piled up, detractors quipped, "What about defense?"

Does the 22 year old Doncic have time to improve?

Yes, yet heavy is the head that wears the crown.

In an era where offense matters most, should fans expect its stars to perform on both ends of the floor? Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and others were expected to execute on defense nightly. It was a reason for each to well round iconic skill, and win big when the spotlight is hottest.

What is holding fans and media back from expecting the same of a capable Luka Doncic? Is the request outlandish or something unnecessary even as the NBA focuses on lighting up the scoreboard with three pointers from the logo? The mere mention of defense in the NBA is pejorative to some fans and media, and that's a shame. Hitting shots at the end of 24 second clocks, quarters and games is the idea, yet NBA battles are also won in critical moments with stellar defense. Defense that does not show in the boxscore. Should Luka Doncic focus on defense to create trust in his teammates that essentially will help the Dallas Mavericks win more games? Should fans sit back and watch Luka without any defensive expectation? Will the league be satisfied with Luka Doncic the superstar devoid of legacy enriching NBA championship rings or even NBA Finals appearances as long as the Mavericks highly entertain? Mark Cuban has an opportunity to dispel such an enabling perception that Luka Doncic is fine as is by furiously returning to a semblance of 2011 glory quick fast in a blurry.

Doing it for the culture

As the NBA markets itself into the future, fans the world over will clamor for Luka Doncic 77 jerseys. The 6'7" 230 pound point guard with killer on-court flair will be mentioned on hip hop tracks, he'll be asked to appear on children's shows as his star rises, and will be featured in publications having zero focus on the NBA. The household name that Luka is fast becoming will enter the sports vernacular, and never leave. Young kids will curiously watch Luka Doncic games just because they heard his name, and as a result, their children will also become ever the more curious when they hear his name in the future. Apparel sales and purchases of his signature shoe will shoot through the roof, and as saturated in NBA culture as Luka Donc surely will become, one has to ask, what's next?

“I feel so light and quick in the Air Jordan XXXVI. It’s very special to me that I get to wear MJ’s signature shoe on the court and help carry the Brand’s legacy forward.”



We chat with @Luka7doncic on debuting his signature logo on the AJ36, being on the cover of 2K, and more ⤵️ — Jordan (@Jumpman23) September 3, 2021

Check out our Basketball page for latest NBA news, rumors and updates!

Edited by Arnav Kholkar