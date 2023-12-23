Top 5 landing spots for OG Anunoby as rumors surface for Toronto Raptors former champion

OG Anunoby has been in trade rumors over the last two seasons. The talks spiked in the offseason as the Toronto Raptors and the versatile player failed to reach an agreement. Anunoby is expected to decline his $19.9 million player option for the 2024-25 season and become an unrestricted free agent if a deal isn’t reached.

Anunoby will have no shortage of suitors. He is a two-way player that could push for an All-Star berth in the right situation. Most basketball analysts are convinced that the Raptors would pick him over the veteran Pascal Siakam if forced to choose between the two.

Still, the NBA is a business and Toronto might find a suitable return for the defensive ace.

Here are some of the teams that could trade for OG Anunoby

#5. Dallas Mavericks

A starting lineup featuring OG Anunoby, Kyrie Irving, Grant Williams, Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively II is impressive. Anunoby will be a huge upgrade over Derrick Jones Jr. the Mavs’ starting small forward. He will significantly improve the team’s defense and provide decent shooting.

Doncic loves to play with teammates who go all out on every possession, something that Anunoby does. The attention that defenses give to “Luka Legend” and Irving will also improve Anunoby’s impact on offense.

Dallas may have to give up Tim Hardaway Jr., rookie Olivier-Maxence Prosper and three first-round picks. The price is hefty but the Raptors’ forward could move the needle for the Mavericks’ title hopes.

#4. Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have the best offensive rating in the NBA. They also have the third-worst defensive rating (121.1 DRTG) in the league. Rick Carlisle’s team is only a hair better than the Washington Wizards (121.3) and the Charlotte Hornets (121.9) in that category.

OG Anunoby can shore up that end if the Pacers can acquire him. He and Myles Turner will form a defensive anchor that will only make Indinana better overall.

Indy’s offense may sputter a bit to acquire OG Anunoby. They may have to give up Buddy Hield, Benedict Mathurin and a future first-round pick. The boost on defense is badly needed and Carlisle may go that route.

#3. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have a top-10 offense but a middle-of-the-pack defense. Losing center Mitchell Robinson for the season due to a sprained ankle will only hurt them in the end. Getting OG Anunoby might mitigate Robinson’s loss.

The Knicks were reportedly interested in him in the offseason with RJ Barrett being potentially the centerpiece of a trade. Nothing, however, came out of it. New York may revisit that scenario given their current situation.

OG Anunoby’s numbers are better than what Barrett has been producing for the Knicks. The Toronto Raptors forward has slightly fewer points per game (14.7 ppg) compared to Barett’s (18.5 ppg). But the former is a more efficient scorer (46.9%) than the latter (42.6%).

RJ Barrett and two first-round picks could get the trade done.

#2. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been looking for a superstar to bolster their roster. Damian Lillard almost took his talents to South Beach before the Portland Trail Blazers traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The emergence of rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. has helped a lot but the Heat could still use a better two-way impact player. OG Anunoby is not a flashy name but he fits that bill perfectly. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has gotten the most out of less heralded players. He should be able to maximize what Anunoby brings to the table.

Unfortunately, the Toronto Raptors may only agree to a trade if Jaquez is included in Miami’s offer. The rookie, Duncan Robinson and a future first-round pick should do it.

#1. Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have the best net rating in the NBA and are looking like legit title contenders. Improving their small forward spot might make them even better.

Philly has rotated between Kelly Oubre Jr. and Nic Batum as part of the frontline featuring Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. 76ers coach Nick Nurse is a big fan of his former player’s game. If there’s somebody who knows how to make the most of OG Anunoby, it has to be Nurse.

A starting five of Embiid, Harris, Anunoby, Maxey and Melton is a tough bunch to beat in any seven-game series.

For the Toronto Raptors to consider, two first-round picks plus Marcus Morris Sr. and Mo Bamba should be thrown in.