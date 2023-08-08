Top 5 landing spots for Pascal Siakam

Earlier this week, Sportskeeda's Mark Medina reported that a Pascal Siakam trade could be on the horizon for the Toronto Raptors. The two-time All-Star is 29-years-old, and is coming off a season where he averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Here are some possible landing spots if Siakam does end up on the move.

'inevitable' Siakam trade for Toronto Raptors

Possible landing spots for Pascal Siakam if traded:

1) Indiana Pacers

Kicking off the list of possible Pascal Siakam destinations is the Indiana Pacers. After just missing the playoffs in 2023, they are a group poised to take the next step forward in their rebuild.

Siakam is still an All-Star talent and a former champion. His experience would make him a great addition to the young Indiana squad.

2) Dallas Mavericks

Another team that wants to get back to the postseason in 2024 is the Dallas Mavericks. With the duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, they have the firepower to be a threat in the Western Conference.

Dallas have minimal room to fill out the roster following a Siakam trade, but acquiring him instantly puts them in the mix of contenders.

3) Miami Heat

Depending on how things play out in the Damian Lillard saga, the Miami Heat could express interest in Pascal Siakam. Bringing in a former champion could help them get over the hump after losing in the finals twice in the past four years.

As a forward who can play all over the floor, Siakam and Bam Adebayo would be one of the top two-way frontcourt duos in the league.

4) New York Knicks

When it comes to All-Star-level talent being available, the New York Knicks always need to be mentioned. They are a team that is always lurking to make a big swing via trades of free agency.

Following the addition of Jalen Brunson, the Knicks are trending in the right direction. Pairing Siakam and Julius Randle might have growing pains, but the pair of forwards should be able to co-exist on the floor together.

5) Sacramento Kings

Rounding out this list is a team that took a massive step forward in 2023. Moving forward, the Sacramento Kings will be looking to improve on their quest for a title.

If the Kings were willing to move on from Harrison Barnes, Siakam would be a great fit for them. He can play alongside Domantas Sabonis in the frontcourt, and adds more offensive firepower next to De'Aaron Fox.

