Top 5 landing spots for Patrick Beverley as 3x All-Defensive guard eyes NBA return

Patrick Beverley is looking to return to the NBA for the 2025-26 season after a brief stint playing overseas in Israel. Beverley reportedly parted ways with Hapoel Tel Aviv due to pressure from his fiancée and family.
On Saturday's episode of his podcast, "The Pat Bev Pod," the three-time All-Defensive guard revealed that he reached out to former coaches and general managers to express his interest in joining a team.
"I miss it," Beverley said. "I done hit a couple GMs, a couple coaches. I said, just invite me to training camp. ... I'll do the rest. ... If you got a roster spot, let me fight for that roster spot. I don't need no favors. Just invite me to training camp. I'll do the rest."
In his NBA career, Beverley has played for the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, LA Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.
With his genuine interest in a return confirmed, what teams might be willing to take him up on his offer? Below are the top five landing spots for Patrick Beverley.
Top 5 landing spots for Patrick Beverley
#1. Miami Heat
The Miami Heat and their Heat Culture will suit a player like Patrick Beverley. Also, given their emphasis on competitive defense, Beverley could be a great fit.
He'd enhance their defensive approach, even if they prioritize shot creation talent.
Before he left the NBA, Beverley had established himself as a capable scorer, averaging 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists over his 12-year career. He was particularly effective in isolation situations, something the Heat could use in the new season as an option from the rotation.
#2. Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors' season ended at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Steph Curry's hamstring injury didn't help matter as the Wolves wiped them out.
The Warriors’ bench lacked the experience Patrick Beverley would have provided. Jimmy Butler lost his playoff spark and could have used a player like Beverley to help him focus more on the offensive end of things.
#3. LA Clippers
The LA Clippers would provide a reunion for Patrick Beverley. He played for the Clippers from 2017 to 2021, after being traded from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul, and became an integral part of the team.
The Clippers could utilize his pesky on-ball defense. Providing a solid defensive presence from the bench as the Clippers aim to do better than their illustrious neighbors, the LA Lakers.
#4. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves’ run to the Western Conference Finals has been impressive. However, an injury to any key player would expose their inexperienced and low-output rotation.
Patrick Beverley coming back to Minnesota could be a logical fit here and provide a much-needed experience and point-of-attack defense. His skills would also complement the team's existing roster without disrupting the flow and chemistry of the team.
#5. Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers were one of the disappointments of the season. An injury to key players Joel Embiid and Paul George made things look ugly and sad for an organization that had hopes for the 2024/25 season.
They struggled defensively, and Patrick Beverley's defensive expertise, which is already known by the organization, would be valuable for them. He would make a strong fit for the team as his ability to shut down opponents would be an asset.
However, all these depend on him getting an invitation to train with interested teams and proving he hasn’t lost his touch. Whatever team that selects him will have a battle-ready guard who will greatly improve their roster.
