Top 5 landing spots for Paul George if Clippers trade him this summer

With the offseason in full swing, Paul George is the latest big name to pop up in trade rumors. According to Marc Stein, the LA Clippers could be open to the idea of splitting up their pair of star forwards this summer.

George, 33, is coming off an All-Star season with the Clippers where he averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. He is under contract next season and has a player option in 2024-25.

Following this news, here are some spots that he could end up if he's moved.

Possible trade destinations for Paul George:

1) Portland Trail Blazers

First up on the list is the Portland Trail Blazers. Armed with the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft and young players, they're looking to make upgrades around Damian Lillard.

From a fit perspective, Paul George makes a lot of sense in Portland. He can be a big-time scorer next to Lillard, and is a two-way wing who can help elevate the team on the defensive end as well. Staying healthy would be the key for this duo.

2) New York Knicks

Next up is the New York Knicks. As most around the NBA know, the Knicks are always looking to add star power to their roster. Bringing in someone like Paul George provides more length next to Jalen Brunson along with another scorer and shot creator.

3) Miami Heat

While reports suggest they have their sights set on Damian Lillard, Paul George could also be a trade target for the Miami Heat. He could help improve the roster more as they hope to make another run at the NBA title.

This postseason proved that Jimmy Butler needs more scoring around him. George can fill that role, and a trio of him, Butler, and Bam Adebayo would be one of the best defensive groups in the league.

4) Boston Celtics

This might be a bit of dark horse team, but the Boston Celtics could certainly enter the mix for a move like this. Heading into free agency, the front office has a big decision to make regarding Jaylen Brown.

If they don't want to give Brown a supermax extension, they could move him for George and still have a pair of two elite wing players. This would also give Boston flexibility in the long-term because of his contract.

5) Dallas Mavericks

It might get tricky depending on what happens with Kyrie Irving, but the Dallas Mavericks could be another team to come out of nowhere. The Mavericks need to upgrade their defense around Luka Doncic, and George is a two-way wing who can do that.

Landing Irving and George would turn the Mavericks into a legit contender, but they'd have little to work with in terms of building a proper supporting cast.

