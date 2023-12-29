Top 5 landing spots for Tobias Harris amid Philadelphia 76ers forward's trade rumors

Tobias Harris is having a decent season with the Philadelphia 76ers, but that hasn't stopped the trade rumors from circulating. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Detroit Pistons have been eyeing a reunion with the forward, considering the team has some young talent to offer. This then leads to the possibility of other NBA teams looking into Harris' situation in Philadelphia.

However, there have been no reported rumblings of discontent between Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers. Trade rumors can lead to proposed trade packages, which can start to make things interesting between teams handling the sweepstakes.

With that said, this article will take a look at the top five landing spots for Tobias Harris amid circulating trade rumors, as per Nicolas Kyle Pring from Fan Sided's "The Sixers Sense" and Bleacher Report's Tyler Conway.

Top 5 trade destinations for Tobias Harris

5) Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers

According to Pring, the 76ers could play their hand in possibly acquiring either Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan in a proposed trade package involving Tobias Harris and some additional players and picks. Landing either one of those two can certainly change the look of the 76ers and their chances of competing for an NBA championship.

4) San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs

Moving to fourth on the list is the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs have some promising young talent to offer Philadelphia and can look to pair Victor Wembanyama with a veteran presence like Tobias Harris.

The 76ers forward isn't exactly the all-star caliber player to place alongside Wembanyama, but it is certainly a step in the right direction as he brings another offensive option to the team.

3) Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets v Philadelphia 76ers

The Houston Rockets are also a similar team to the Spurs, who have several young talents to offer the 76ers. Adding more veteran players to the Rockets' unit would help as their core of young players could use that kind of addition in their locker room.

Additionally, their team will also improve with the possible acquisition of Tobias Harris as he gives them some much-needed offensive boost without sacrificing the team's focus on ball movement.

2) Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers

Moving to second on the list is the Toronto Raptors, who, according to Shams Charania, have heard the names Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby being included in the mix. It is yet to be seen if the Raptors will go for a trade such as this one, but the Sixers will certainly improve with that kind of addition to the team.

The 76ers are a team that pride themselves on the defensive end, which is an area in which Siakam and Anunoby thrive.

1) Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons v Philadelphia 76ers

Lastly, the Detroit Pistons are looking to have a strong forward at the four position, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania's report. The Pistons can spare some of their roster pieces to bring back Harris into their team to play alongside Cade Cunningham.

The Pistons could surely use some added veteran presence to the team, given how their young group of players have struggled to string together quality production on the court.