Top 5 longest NBA games in history featuring a game with six overtimes

It doesn't take long to turn the tide in an NBA game. A team could dominate for almost the entire contest yet lose the tie within dying seconds. Things get further interesting if it's a tie game as it ends up going into overtime (OT).

Players must be calculative with every possession during those five minutes of added action. Sometimes, teams cannot be separated even after overtime. There have been games in the history of the league that have been played across double and triple OT.

The current record for most overtimes in a game stands at six. It was the longest game in NBA history for obvious reasons. Here's a look at the five lengthiest games in league history.

Top 5 longest NBA games ever

#1 Indianapolis Olympians-Rochester Royals (1951)

The longest NBA game was played between the Indianapolis Olympians and Rochester Royals in 1951. The game was played across six overtimes. The Olympians took home the win in a low-scoring affair, gaining an advantage with a 75-73 margin. The teams were lethal defensively during OT, which saw two scoreless overtime periods.

#2 Anderson Packers-Syracuse Nationals (1949)

Before the Olympians vs. Royals game in 1951, the record for the longest NBA game was held by the Anderson Packers and Syracuse Nationals in 1949. It took five overtimes to decide the eventual winner, with the Nationals claiming the bragging rights by winning 125-123.

#3 Milwaukee Bucks-Seattle Supersonics (1989)

The Milwaukee Bucks and Seattle Supersonics became only the third pair of teams to play at least five overtimes. Their historic game happened in 1989 during the regular season. The Supersonics held off the Bucks at every juncture before they eventually lost the tie 155-154. Milwaukee held their nerves to get a one-point advantage in the final overtime period.

#4 New York Knicks-Atlanta Hawks (2017)

The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks came closest among modern-day NBA teams to play the longest game in history. The Knicks, led by Carmelo Anthony, and the Hawks, who had Paul Millsap leading their charge, battled through four overtimes before the latter and his team scripted a 142-139 victory at home. The Hawks edged the Knicks by three points in the final OT period to secure the win.

#5 Chicago Bulls-Atlanta Hawks (2019)

The Atlanta Hawks make another appearance on this list, this time with a different-looking squad. Led by rookie Trae Young, the Hawks had one of their busiest and longest games against Zach LaVine's Chicago Bulls in a 2019 regular-season game.

The teams played through four overtimes before the Bulls bagged a 168-161 win. Chicago shifted gears in the fourth and final OT, outscoring their opponents 13-6 during that period.

